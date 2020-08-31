Actress Madhurima Tuli's brother Shrikant Tuli's song "Jeetenge War" released

MUMBAI: Talent runs in the blood of the Tuli family. We all know about actress Madhurima Tuli who has always entertained us with her marvelous acting skills. And now let's throw some spotlight on her very talented brother Shrikant Tuli who is a Director, editor, cinematographer, whose song, "Jeetenge War" which released yesterday.

The song is attracting a lot of attention due to its positive perspective and of course, the mind-blowing direction of Shrikant Tuli and spellbinding voice of Indian Idol season 4, finalist, Kapil Thapa.

Watch here:

Shrikant has tried everything from directing, editing, acting and even singing. We got in touch with Shrikant to know more about how he ended up making this song, " It all started in March when lockdown happened and, like every other guy from the Bollywood industry, even I went jobless. It is then that I thought of using my editing and directorial skills and started my YouTube channel which is now close to one million views already. As I reached this feat, my very good friend and 2009 Indian Idol 4 runner up Kapil Thapa, he wrote this inspiring song amidst lockdown and told me that he was eager to release it on my YouTube channel under my Direction.

I have directed and edited the music video. My mother who is a mountaineer Vijaya Pant Tuli, is the producer and as we didn’t have a lavish budget and I wanted the crew to a bare minimum, I have played the lead role too, Haha. I am more into direction than acting but then I have done it all in my career so it helped".