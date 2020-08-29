RadioandMusic
Will K-Pop band BLACKPINK perform at VMAs 2020 year's event?

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK fans Blinks certainly think so and are sharing rumours online.Lets have a look whether the band will perform at VMAs 2020.

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, MTV will hold this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs).A lot of beloved world-renowned and famous artists will perform on stage for the viewers of the MTV VMAs. However, this year, the event will not be held live but will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and each performance will be held in a different location accordingly. Moreover, this year's VMAs will be featuring a popular K-pop band in the pre-award performance.

Many fans and netizens all around the world have a thought that the most popular K-pop band BLACKPINK would be the ones to feature on this year's VMAs. However, sadly BLACKPINK was absent from the list and will hence not be performing at this year's MTV VMAs.Instead of the girl K-Pop band BLACKPINK, the most popular K-pop band BTS will be the one performing live at the VMAs. BTS will perform their new song Dynamite,the very first song in English language by BTS.BTS will be featuring live during a VMAs event for the first time. Moreover, MTV VMAs 2020 will also be the first live performance of BTS' Dynamite.

