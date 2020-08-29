Will K-Pop band BLACKPINK perform at VMAs 2020 year's event?

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK fans Blinks certainly think so and are sharing rumours online.Lets have a look whether the band will perform at VMAs 2020.
On Sunday, August 30, 2020, MTV will hold this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs).A lot of beloved world-renowned and famous artists will perform on stage for the viewers of the MTV VMAs. However, this year, the event will not be held live but will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and each performance will be held in a different location accordingly. Moreover, this year's VMAs will be featuring a popular K-pop band in the pre-award performance.
Will K-Pop band BLACKPINK perform at VMAs 2020?
Many fans and netizens all around the world have a thought that the most popular K-pop band BLACKPINK would be the ones to feature on this year's VMAs. However, sadly BLACKPINK was absent from the list and will hence not be performing at this year's MTV VMAs.Instead of the girl K-Pop band BLACKPINK, the most popular K-pop band BTS will be the one performing live at the VMAs. BTS will perform their new song Dynamite,the very first song in English language by BTS.BTS will be featuring live during a VMAs event for the first time. Moreover, MTV VMAs 2020 will also be the first live performance of BTS' Dynamite.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: It's almost time for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and another star-studded lineup has just been revealed—the presenters! Anthony Ramos,...read more
Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24...read more
Bangalore-California based Singer Sid Philar recently released his first original single "Karwaan". He recorded and shot the video in Long Beach,...read more
MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later. Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new...read more
MUMBAI: Over the past few months, fans have been eagerly awaiting ‘Party On My Own’ and now Alok, Vintage Culture and FAULHABER are here with this...read more