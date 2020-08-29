Reeko Squeeze takes no prisoners on the Ghosty-produced 'Once'

MUMBAI: South London’s Reeko Squeeze is quickly staking his claim on the drill scene. Just check the amount of “slept on” comments under the Lewisham rapper’s YouTube videos. Reeko has now linked up with Ghosty, the producer responsible for some of the biggest hits by Headie One, Digga D and Unknown T, for another heavy-hitter, ‘Once’.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1nEqoVagRZpB11spPfq7jf?si=NW-1Y5bERH2QccvsfOzlPg

“Me and Ghosty been going back and forth for a while with instrumentals and this beat sat right with me,” Reeko Squeeze says. “Nostalgia plus life experiences at the time inspired the hook.”

‘Once’ follows a fierce string of singles including the GRM-premiered ‘Go Get It’, which has earned 70k views and counting, inspiring reaction videos at the same time. With even more music up his sleeve for the rest of 2020, Reeko Squeeze is ready to satisfy both drill purists and newcomers to the scene.