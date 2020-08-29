RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Aug 2020 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

NOOMA is set to get the party started with 'On The Dancefloor'

MUMBAI: Generation Smash continually unearths the next wave of fresh talent, and display that knack in abundance with their latest track, ‘On The Dancefloor’. Producer NOOMA is the new kid in town, but judging on his recent releases, fans will be hearing a lot more from this burgeoning talent. ‘On The Dancefloor’ is another step on his journey to dancefloor domination.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6OZAbx5lVmqa0FGXTKHok3?si=QdpOiEa5Tpu30zB5SoxgHg

A moody vocal sets the tone right away, instructing fans to put their hands up as the track builds towards the first drop. The beat is chunky, composed of punchy drums and a tight bassline that combine perfectly. ‘On The Dancefloor’ pauses for breath in the main breakdown, introducing a new level of musicality with luscious tones before returning to the action, kicking in with the full-throttle impact of the main drop.

NOOMA - ‘On The Dancefloor’ is out now on Generation Smash.

ABOUT NOOMA

All eyes on this impressive newcomer: NOOMA. Growing up in a musical environment and falling in love with producing at an early age, becoming an artist was inevitable for this new talent. NOOMA's futuristic vision on energetic big room sound is set to take over the world track by track.

Tags
NOOMA On The Dancefloor Generation Smash
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2020

Plastikfunk, Relanium & Deen West ft. Calprit bring the '#Party' to Generation Smash!

MUMBAI: Leading on from releasing the hottest anthems from new and established artists, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s Generation Smash is the offshoot that keeps on giving; this time with Plastikfunk, Relanium & Deen West ft. Calprit for the ‘#Party’!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
'DESIRE' new project from Bob Moses out on Domino

MUMBAI: Desire-Bob Moses’ new project out today (August 28) on Domino—is a love tale for the digital age:all about the positives and pitfalls of...read more

2
Reeko Squeeze takes no prisoners on the Ghosty-produced 'Once'

MUMBAI: South London’s Reeko Squeeze is quickly staking his claim on the drill scene. Just check the amount of “slept on” comments under the...read more

3
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club release Aakhiri Baar, another soulful rendition from Bebaakee that’ll fill your with heart with emotions

MUMBAI: Letting fans soak in the feeling of romance, it’s raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Bebaakee over the past few weeks. With just a...read more

4
It's mountain time for nature lover Tripti Dimri!

MUMBAI: This period of the on-going pandemic has been quite eventful for Tripti Dimri. The Netflix Original film, Bulbbul, a supernatural drama,...read more

5
'High Court' singer duo Shashi-Khushi are back with song of love and passion 'SOON'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of “High Court” Bollywood singer, composer and DJ duo Shashi-Khushi brings to you their first 2020 single “SOON”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group