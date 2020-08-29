NOOMA is set to get the party started with 'On The Dancefloor'

MUMBAI: Generation Smash continually unearths the next wave of fresh talent, and display that knack in abundance with their latest track, ‘On The Dancefloor’. Producer NOOMA is the new kid in town, but judging on his recent releases, fans will be hearing a lot more from this burgeoning talent. ‘On The Dancefloor’ is another step on his journey to dancefloor domination.
Listen here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/6OZAbx5lVmqa0FGXTKHok3?si=QdpOiEa5Tpu30zB5SoxgHg
A moody vocal sets the tone right away, instructing fans to put their hands up as the track builds towards the first drop. The beat is chunky, composed of punchy drums and a tight bassline that combine perfectly. ‘On The Dancefloor’ pauses for breath in the main breakdown, introducing a new level of musicality with luscious tones before returning to the action, kicking in with the full-throttle impact of the main drop.
NOOMA - ‘On The Dancefloor’ is out now on Generation Smash.
ABOUT NOOMA
All eyes on this impressive newcomer: NOOMA. Growing up in a musical environment and falling in love with producing at an early age, becoming an artist was inevitable for this new talent. NOOMA's futuristic vision on energetic big room sound is set to take over the world track by track.
