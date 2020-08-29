RadioandMusic
News |  29 Aug 2020 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's 'Dil Chahte Ho' trends at #1

Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24 hours after its premiere on YouTube.

Jubin Nautiyal shares a short clip of the music video sharing his happiness and love on Instagram page for his fan saying,

“Aur kya bolu.

Pyaar itna dete ho ap log.

Thank you.

#DilChahteho is making us believe in unconditional love!

10+ million views in just 24 hours

Watch Here:

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/55lZbgtwpfxnNO0ktC07np?si=ZfMpNx-8Sa-HQYt...

