Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's 'Dil Chahte Ho' trends at #1

Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24 hours after its premiere on YouTube.
Jubin Nautiyal shares a short clip of the music video sharing his happiness and love on Instagram page for his fan saying,
“Aur kya bolu.
Pyaar itna dete ho ap log.
Thank you.
#DilChahteho is making us believe in unconditional love!
10+ million views in just 24 hours
Watch Here:
Listen here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/55lZbgtwpfxnNO0ktC07np?si=ZfMpNx-8Sa-HQYt...
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
