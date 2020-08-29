RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Aug 2020 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber reunite for 'Falling For You' after 10 years

MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later.

Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new release, “Falling For You”. The horn-infused track serves the heartsick love song well.

Watch here:

The two friends have collaborated on projects dating back to Bieber’s 2010 song “Never Say Never”, which features rap interludes from an 11-year-old Smith. Both artists have grown and developed tremendously since then and the results speak for themselves.

“Falling For You” is featured on Smith’s new LP, TV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

Tags
Jaden Smith Justin Bieber Falling For You music Singer
Related news
News | 29 Aug 2020

Check out complete list of stars to present at 2020 MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: It's almost time for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and another star-studded lineup has just been revealed—the presenters!

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club release Aakhiri Baar, another soulful rendition from Bebaakee that’ll fill your with heart with emotions

MUMBAI: Letting fans soak in the feeling of romance, it’s raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Bebaakee over the past few weeks.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

One Direction member Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged

MUMBAI: Best song ever: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged!

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

Katy Perry unleashes new album 'Smile' after giving birth

MUMBAI: What a week Katy Perry is having.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

Renowned music director duo Ajay-Atul narrate their musical journey on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, versatile music directors-composers

MUMBAI: Ajay-Atul will be welcomed as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo who is known for their evolved compositions and chartbusters will be seen enjoying the rib-tickling comedy and narrating fun personal moments with Kapil.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alok & Vintage Culture drop highly-anticipated single 'Party On My Own' with FAULHABER

MUMBAI: Over the past few months, fans have been eagerly awaiting ‘Party On My Own’ and now Alok, Vintage Culture and FAULHABER are here with this...read more

2
'High Court' singer duo Shashi-Khushi are back with song of love and passion 'SOON'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of “High Court” Bollywood singer, composer and DJ duo Shashi-Khushi brings to you their first 2020 single “SOON”...read more

3
NOOMA is set to get the party started with 'On The Dancefloor'

MUMBAI: Generation Smash continually unearths the next wave of fresh talent, and display that knack in abundance with their latest track, ‘On The...read more

4
'DESIRE' new project from Bob Moses out on Domino

MUMBAI: Desire-Bob Moses’ new project out today (August 28) on Domino—is a love tale for the digital age:all about the positives and pitfalls of...read more

5
Reeko Squeeze takes no prisoners on the Ghosty-produced 'Once'

MUMBAI: South London’s Reeko Squeeze is quickly staking his claim on the drill scene. Just check the amount of “slept on” comments under the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group