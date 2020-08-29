Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber reunite for 'Falling For You' after 10 years

MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later.

Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new release, “Falling For You”. The horn-infused track serves the heartsick love song well.

Watch here:

The two friends have collaborated on projects dating back to Bieber’s 2010 song “Never Say Never”, which features rap interludes from an 11-year-old Smith. Both artists have grown and developed tremendously since then and the results speak for themselves.

“Falling For You” is featured on Smith’s new LP, TV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.