News |  29 Aug 2020 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

'DESIRE' new project from Bob Moses out on Domino

MUMBAI: Desire-Bob Moses’ new project out today (August 28) on Domino—is a love tale for the digital age:all about the positives and pitfalls of humanity’s driving wants, especially in these technology-driven times.Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance present six continuously mixed tracks, bringing together all the matic style of songwriting with the flow of modern electronic music.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7B6Jr6YFwOk8ShwfTXXY5k?si=I4ejCAQ4SJarGzwz0-RSOQ

Friday August 28, at 11:15 PM PT, Bob Moses plays a set for Inside Lands, the virtual festival presented by Outside Lands. A portion of their 2019 Outside Lands live set will be streamed, followed by a new club set featuring recent singles “The Blame” and “Desire.”

Watch Bob Moses’ Inside Lands virtual livestream festival set here: http://twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands

“Love We Found” opens Desire with a sense of longing and wanting, as Howie sings, “after all this love we found, will you be around?” Current single “The Blame” takes the energy up a notch, realizing the pain from actions taken in the heat of desire. The album reaches its peak energy on the title track, a hypnotic late-night collaboration with Grammy-nominated electronic musician ZHU. The video for “Desire”—with over two million plays since its launch—uses anaglyph imagery to display two different sides of desire, with the press of a button manipulating a beating heart into a burning fire, lipstick into a bullet, joy into despair. It’s a deft and delicate dive into the ups and downs of desire.

Watch the interactive video for Bob Moses & ZHU’s “Desire” here: http://smarturl.it/BMDesireEkoVideo

“Hold Me Up”, which made its debut on Hayden James’ Waves Of Gold DJ mix earlier this summer, serves as a light at the end of a tunnel and a testament to hope, while “Outlier” is about the modern-day obsession with projection of an outward image. There’s a lust involved in scrolling through social media—everybody’s life looks more desirable from the outside. “Ordinary Day” rounds out the project on a bittersweet not

Vallance and Howie started Bob Moses in 2012 and signed to Domino two years later. Their 2015 debut album Days Gone By featured the track “Tearing Me Up”, which was nominated for two GRAMMYs, with the RAC remix taking home the trophy for “Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).” The duo, a perennial festival favorite, has repeatedly been minted by Resident Advisor as Best Live Act (2014, 2015). 2018’s Battle Lines spawned the hit single “Back Down”, which led to a performance on Ellen; the record was named one of Billboard’s “Best Electronic Albums of 2018.”  Following Battle Lines, Bob Moses released Battle Lines [Remixed], featuring remixes from the likes of Hayden James, Jamie Jones and Cassian, as well as Unplugged, an acoustic EP of songs from Battle Lines and other repertoire favorites.

Now, with the world in quarantine, Bob Moses has been staying connected with fans through a weekly live streamed DJ set on YouTube, dubbed the “BobCast.”

Desire is available to order now on limited edition black and clear smoke 12" vinyl from Domino here: http://smarturl.it/BMDesire12

Track Listing for Desire:

1.“Love We Found”

2.“The Blame”

3.“Desire” with ZHU

4.“Hold Me Up”

5,“Outlier”

6.“Ordinary Day”

Desire Bob Moses
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

