RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Aug 2020 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Check out complete list of stars to present at 2020 MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: It's almost time for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and another star-studded lineup has just been revealed—the presenters!

Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker are all set to announce the winners and performers.

Speaking of the nominees, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga head into the night with the most nominations at nine apiece. However, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish follow closely behind with six nods each.

Gaga, Grande and The Weeknd are also set to perform. In addition, BTS will be taking the VMAs stage for the first time to sing "Dynamite", and Miley Cyrus will be returning to debut her new single "Midnight." Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Maluma will be performing, as well.

Of course, there's also the pre-show stars. Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and blackbear will all be rocking out and playing their music. Machine Gun Kelly and Barker will be performing, as well before fulfilling their presenting duties.

Keke Palmer will be hosting the big night. In a statement, MTV said it plans to "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the city with limited or no audience" and to adhere to "all state and city guidelines" amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Fans can catch all of the action by tuning into MTV Sunday, Aug. 30 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Tags
Keke Palmer Bella Hadid Machine Gun Kelly MTV Video Music Awards Anthony Ramos Bebe Rexha Drew Barrymore Jaden Smith Joey King
Related news
News | 29 Aug 2020

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber reunite for 'Falling For You' after 10 years

MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later. Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new release, “Falling For You”. The horn-infused track serves the heartsick love song well. Watch here:

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik did their last-minute baby prep

MUMBAI: From the looks of it, Gigi Hadid's summer has been fairly picture perfect.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

BTS 'Dynamite' breaks YouTube record for most-viewed video in 24 hours

MUMBAI: BTS Army has done it: K-pop idols BTS’s new video for “Dynamite” set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially confirm their relationship on social media

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a black and white, loved-up mirror selfie on Instagram of himself and Fox. Kelly, 30, shared the photo with a caption proclaiming his deep love for the actress, whom he was first romantically linked to two months ago.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2020

Justin Bieber announces new dates for rescheduled world tour

MUMBAI: New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber’s previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's 'Dil Chahte Ho' trends at #1

Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24...read more

2
Karwaan gives a glimpse of my journey: Sid Philar

Bangalore-California based Singer Sid Philar recently released his first original single "Karwaan". He recorded and shot the video in Long Beach,...read more

3
Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber reunite for 'Falling For You' after 10 years

MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later. Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new...read more

4
Alok & Vintage Culture drop highly-anticipated single 'Party On My Own' with FAULHABER

MUMBAI: Over the past few months, fans have been eagerly awaiting ‘Party On My Own’ and now Alok, Vintage Culture and FAULHABER are here with this...read more

5
'High Court' singer duo Shashi-Khushi are back with song of love and passion 'SOON'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of “High Court” Bollywood singer, composer and DJ duo Shashi-Khushi brings to you their first 2020 single “SOON”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group