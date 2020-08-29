ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club release Aakhiri Baar, another soulful rendition from Bebaakee that’ll fill your with heart with emotions

MUMBAI: Letting fans soak in the feeling of romance, it’s raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Bebaakee over the past few weeks. With just a day to go for the much-awaited release of this romantic drama, the show is already winning hearts with the tracks Intehaan, Galliyaan, and Rabba Khair Kari. Adding to the melodious soundtrack, the two leading homegrown platforms have released its latest track titled Aakhiri Baar that’s sung by famous playback singer Palak Muchhal and Mohammed Irfan Ali.

Picturized on the other love story that is brewing between Imitiaz (Karan Jotwani) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput), Aakhiri Baar gives fans a glimpse of the feelings that Imtiaz has for her. Adding to that, one also sees the love-hate relationship that exists between Kainaat and the Bebaak lover Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon). Beautifully expressing what the heart wants to say but cannot express, the lyrics of the song talk about the longing to see your beloved one last time despite things not being the best. This very passionate feeling of love conveyed through its songs, and characters is what makes Bebaakee one of the most romantic shows to release this year.

Bebaakee is a story of love, passion, and madness between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. In the show, their bond that begins due to their mutual love for journalism leads to a relationship that is nothing less than a roller coaster ride of emotions. Although destiny brings Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput) together in this romantic web series, they are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. Rounding off the trio, Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) makes the entry in their lives that takes them by shock. While Imtiaz is what every woman wants, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Amidst the chaos caused by Imtiaz’s entry, one’s left wondering as to what will happen to him and if Kainaat and Sufiyaan will end up together?

Listen to this heartwarming soundtrack now..