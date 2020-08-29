RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Aug 2020 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club release Aakhiri Baar, another soulful rendition from Bebaakee that’ll fill your with heart with emotions

MUMBAI: Letting fans soak in the feeling of romance, it’s raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Bebaakee over the past few weeks. With just a day to go for the much-awaited release of this romantic drama, the show is already winning hearts with the tracks Intehaan, Galliyaan, and Rabba Khair Kari. Adding to the melodious soundtrack, the two leading homegrown platforms have released its latest track titled Aakhiri Baar that’s sung by famous playback singer Palak Muchhal and Mohammed Irfan Ali.

Picturized on the other love story that is brewing between Imitiaz (Karan Jotwani) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput), Aakhiri Baar gives fans a glimpse of the feelings that Imtiaz has for her. Adding to that, one also sees the love-hate relationship that exists between Kainaat and the Bebaak lover Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon). Beautifully expressing what the heart wants to say but cannot express, the lyrics of the song talk about the longing to see your beloved one last time despite things not being the best. This very passionate feeling of love conveyed through its songs, and characters is what makes Bebaakee one of the most romantic shows to release this year.

Bebaakee is a story of love, passion, and madness between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. In the show, their bond that begins due to their mutual love for journalism leads to a relationship that is nothing less than a roller coaster ride of emotions. Although destiny brings Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput) together in this romantic web series, they are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. Rounding off the trio, Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) makes the entry in their lives that takes them by shock. While Imtiaz is what every woman wants, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Amidst the chaos caused by Imtiaz’s entry, one’s left wondering as to what will happen to him and if Kainaat and Sufiyaan will end up together?

Listen to this heartwarming soundtrack now..

Tags
ZEE5 Beebake Karan Jotwani music
Related news
News | 29 Aug 2020

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber reunite for 'Falling For You' after 10 years

MUMBAI: Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber are still making music together 10 years later. Smith, 22, and Bieber, 26, teamed up for the former’s new release, “Falling For You”. The horn-infused track serves the heartsick love song well. Watch here:

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

One Direction member Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged

MUMBAI: Best song ever: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged!

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

Renowned music director duo Ajay-Atul narrate their musical journey on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, versatile music directors-composers

MUMBAI: Ajay-Atul will be welcomed as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo who is known for their evolved compositions and chartbusters will be seen enjoying the rib-tickling comedy and narrating fun personal moments with Kapil.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2020

Contestant Tiger Pop impresses Norah Fatehi with an Egyptian themed performance on 'Dilbar Dilbar' on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer is currently the most popular dance reality show on television. Week after week the competition among the top contestants is only getting tougher, who are leaving no stone unturned in impressing the judges.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Sony Music India releases new version of 'Tum Se Hi' from Sadak 2!

MUMBAI: The songs of Sadak 2 are on the playlist of every Hindi film music buff. The first song that was released from it by Sony Music India now gets a fresh rendition!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
It's mountain time for nature lover Tripti Dimri!

MUMBAI: This period of the on-going pandemic has been quite eventful for Tripti Dimri. The Netflix Original film, Bulbbul, a supernatural drama,...read more

2
'High Court' singer duo Shashi-Khushi are back with song of love and passion 'SOON'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of “High Court” Bollywood singer, composer and DJ duo Shashi-Khushi brings to you their first 2020 single “SOON”...read more

3
Reeko Squeeze takes no prisoners on the Ghosty-produced 'Once'

MUMBAI: South London’s Reeko Squeeze is quickly staking his claim on the drill scene. Just check the amount of “slept on” comments under the...read more

4
Contestant Tiger Pop impresses Norah Fatehi with an Egyptian themed performance on 'Dilbar Dilbar' on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer is currently the most popular dance reality show on television. Week after week the...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's 'Dil Chahte Ho' trends at #1

Mumbai: 'Dil Chahte Ho' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev is currently trending in #1. It has crossed over 10 plus million views in just 24...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group