News |  29 Aug 2020 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami: Psychiatrists talking about Sushant's mental health seek free publicity

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has taken a jibe at psychiatrists who have been analysing the mental health of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sami alleges that any psychiatrist speaking on this subject is merely seeking free publicity. It is convenient because Sushant is not around to refute their claims.

"A simple point. Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR -- even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient etc as it wud provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity- SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims.. Convenient isn't it?" tweeted Sami from his verified account on Friday.

Sami's tweet comes at a time when a lot of discussion is happening around the mental health of the late Bollywood actor, with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging that he battled depression and claustrophobia.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in a tweet alleged his girlfriend Rhea of drugging Sushant without his consent and then taking him to consult psychiatrists.

"I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow," Shweta tweeted from her unverified account early on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

