News |  28 Aug 2020

Watch Armaan Malik jam in new BTS single 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik reveals K-pop band BTS latest single “Dynamite” is stuck in his mind.

Like any other Army’s and Fans of BTS, Armaan is also enjoying the new track, giving us chills with his high notes.

The 25-year-old singer tweeted, “This song is stuck in my head”

Earlier Armaan also appreciated BTS music and even recommended their popular hits like “Jamais Vu” and “Inner Child”. An ARMY member asked the 25-year-old singer who his favourite BTS member was. "Personality wise I think J-Hope seems like a super fun guy,"

“Dynamite” was watched over a 100 million times in 24 hours after its release last Friday.

Check out fans react to his cover:

