RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Aug 2020 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Voot Select and Vh1 India kick-off the first major award event since the pandemic – 2020 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Excitement around the world is palpable, as the 2020 Video Music Awards becomes the first major event in these unprecedented times. All eyes will be set on the grand stage as the iconic award show will be exclusively available on Voot Select and on Vh1 India on Monday August 31, starting with the Red-Carpet special at 5:30 pm, followed by the main show at 7pm.

Bringing the first major event to viewers, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said “We’re living in extraordinary times during which music has kept up spirits and been one of the primary sources of entertainment for most of us. At Vh1 India, we continue to ply viewers with the best and latest of lifestyle, music & music-related content including the biggest award shows and events. Along with Vh1 India, showcasing the 2020 VMA on Voot Select is yet another step in satiating the entertainment and content needs of viewers by letting them choose their preferred mode and platform of consumption. We’re constantly scaling the reach of our offerings for viewers, thus keeping them perpetually entertained.”

Hosted by the quintessential Keke Palmer, this year’s awards will take viewers around the magnificent city of New York with stellar artists such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and many more coming together for the first time since the global pandemic. Adding to the evening filled with star-studded and glamorous performances, BTS will be performing their latest record-breaking single.

With 9 nods each, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each and 17-year old Tate McRae bagging her first nomination in the ‘Push Best New Artist’ category. The 2020 edition will also see the introduction of two new categories – ‘Best Music Video From Home’ and ‘Best Quarantine Performance’ to recognize and toast the artists that didn’t let the pandemic stop the music.

A close up of a screen Description automatically generated

Clashes to look out for at the 2020 VMA’s

Video Of The Year: Rap God Eminem returns with ‘Godzilla’ that is nominated for ‘Video of the year’ against ‘The Man’ by Taylor Swift, ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd and ‘Life is Good’ by Future ft Drake.

Best Music Video From Home: The trending new category will witness a compelling battle unfold between ‘Wildflower’ by 5 Seconds of Summer, ‘Stuck With U’ by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, ‘Happy Days’ by Blink-182, ‘Toosie Slide’ by Drake, ‘Bigger Love’ by John Legend and ‘Levels of concern’ by Twenty One Pilots

Best Quarantine Performance: The 2nd new category introduced will see Lady Gaga (‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home) battle it out against Post Malone (Nirvana Tribute), John Legend (#TogetherAtHome Concert Series), DJ D-Nice (Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether), CNCO (MTV Unplugged At Home) and Chloe x Halle (‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-Athon).

Join in the excitement as the 2020 Video Music Awards unfolds exclusively on Voot Select and Vh1 India, on Monday, August 31 starting at 5:30pm with the repeat telecast at 9:30pm

Tags
Justin Bieber Ariana Grande John Legend Vh1 India Voot Select music
Related news
News | 28 Aug 2020

IBIS to collaborate with Lisa Mishra for special live virtual music concert

MUMBAI: ibis, recognized as one of the world’s most beloved economy hospitality brands, is proud to collaborate with the immensely talented Lisa Mishra as part of its ibis Music initiative developed in association with Sony Music.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Shiv Hare: Atkan-Chatkan is world's first percussion based children musical film presented by Grammy winner AR Rahman Sir

MUMBAI: AR Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date on social media. Sharing the captivating motion poster, AR Rahman wrote, "Glad to announce the premiere of the movie Atkan Chatkan on ZEE5 on 5th Sept."

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Onam song "Thiruvona Ponnunjal" brings musical cheer for this Onam season

MUMBAI: Onam won't be the same this year. Even though the celebrations will see lesser grandeur, the spirit of Onam is high as usual. On this occasion, a beautiful Onam song reminiscing about the fond memories of the festival has been released.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Flashback: How RD Burman gave Sudesh Bhosale his break as a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Deep Sisai's new Haryanvi song inspires youth

MUMBAI: Gurugram Film and song are not only a means of entertainment, but also a source of inspiration to the youth. Keeping this in mind, the new Haryanvi song 'Babu Ka Ladla' has been composed by Hukum Ka Ika, the production unit of 4S International Company.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shiv Hare: Atkan-Chatkan is world's first percussion based children musical film presented by Grammy winner AR Rahman Sir

MUMBAI: AR Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date on social...read more

2
IBIS to collaborate with Lisa Mishra for special live virtual music concert

MUMBAI: ibis, recognized as one of the world’s most beloved economy hospitality brands, is proud to collaborate with the immensely talented Lisa...read more

3
Onam song "Thiruvona Ponnunjal" brings musical cheer for this Onam season

MUMBAI: Onam won't be the same this year. Even though the celebrations will see lesser grandeur, the spirit of Onam is high as usual. On this...read more

4
Deep Sisai's new Haryanvi song inspires youth

MUMBAI: Gurugram Film and song are not only a means of entertainment, but also a source of inspiration to the youth. Keeping this in mind, the new...read more

5
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez release new song music video "Ice Cream"

MUMBAI: Famous K-pop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez release their new upcoming song called “Ice Cream” and it's worth waiting for as one would witness a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group