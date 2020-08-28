RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Aug 2020 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Top magazine covers BLACKPINK were a part off!

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK have appeared on many magazines all over the world but here we bring to you a some of the most popular magazines they were a part off. 

Check below.

1.1st LOOK

The first magazine spread for BLACKPINK was out on 1st Look magazine August 31 2016.It’s was only  a few weeks since BLACKPINK debuted, but the rookie girl group made a name for themselves with first place wins on music shows and chart topping songs.The four-member girl group continues to show off their undeniable charm with a vintage, road-trip themed photo shoot for 1st Look magazine. The photo shoot highlights each member’s unique charm as well as their synergy as a group.

2. ELLE KOREA Magazine August 2017 Issue.

BLACKPINK stars the new cover of ELLE KOREA Magazine for August 2017 Issue.

3. Marie  Claire Korea.

On Tuesday morning, February 20, 2018. Marie Claire Korea Official Website shared new photos of BLACKPINK for its magazine March 2018 issue

4. ASTA TV Style Korea Magazine.

BLACKPINK was featured in ASTA TV Style Korea Magazine Vol. 121 August – September 2018 issue.

5. Vogue Korea Magazine.

 BLACKPINK is featured  in Vogue Korea Magazine 22nd Birthday Issue August 2018 that will be released on July 22, 2018.

6. HIGHCUT Magazine.

BLACKPINK Jennie stars the new cover of HIGHCUT Magazine Vol. 259 in collaboration with Calvin Klein Jeans.

7.BLACKPINK  Jennie Becomes The First Star To Grace The Covers Of Korea’s Top 6 Fashion Magazines.

1.     Elle

2.      Cosmopolitan

3.      Harper's Bazaar

4.      W

5.      Vogue Korea

6.      Marie Claire.

Tags
BLACKPINK magazine Vogue ELLE Marie Claire 1st Look
Related news
News | 28 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK: Top 5 songs that have crossed over 500 million views!

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is making the biggest waves in K-pop history. They are one of the most followed acts of this generation. The girl group has made a hit after hit, even making a mark on the Billboard charts. BLACKPINK is the first-ever K-pop girl group to appear on the Billboard cover.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK and their biggest collaborations!

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK are known for their marvelous hits that have gone onto creating a record. Their songs have touched many hearts and their notable collaborations along with different musicians too.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez release new song music video "Ice Cream"

MUMBAI: Famous K-pop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez release their new upcoming song called “Ice Cream” and it's worth waiting for as one would witness a colorful paradise, a sporty outfit that's been showcased in the song video. Watch here:

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez drop teaser 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have dropped a video teaser for their upcoming single “Ice Cream” featuring American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez. The track is officially set for release on August 28th, tomorrow.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reveal teaser poster for 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have released ‘Ice Cream’ teaser Poster.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
"Zaman Khan is a very talented singer, he made me also sing", Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully has been catching a lot of attention lately. His musical collaboration with...read more

2
Sony Music India releases new version of 'Tum Se Hi' from Sadak 2!

MUMBAI: The songs of Sadak 2 are on the playlist of every Hindi film music buff. The first song that was released from it by Sony Music India now...read more

3
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby Daisy Dove Bloom

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. The baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom,...read more

4
Shiv Hare: Atkan-Chatkan is world's first percussion based children musical film presented by Grammy winner AR Rahman Sir

MUMBAI: AR Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date on social...read more

5
Gigi Hadid pregnant with Zayn Malik’s baby; reveals her bumps in pics

MUMBAI: It's hard to hide this bundle of joy now. Gigi and her on-again, off-again, on-again boyfriend singer Zayn Malik were pregnant with a baby...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group