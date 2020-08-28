Top magazine covers BLACKPINK were a part off!

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK have appeared on many magazines all over the world but here we bring to you a some of the most popular magazines they were a part off.

Check below.

1.1st LOOK

The first magazine spread for BLACKPINK was out on 1st Look magazine August 31 2016.It’s was only a few weeks since BLACKPINK debuted, but the rookie girl group made a name for themselves with first place wins on music shows and chart topping songs.The four-member girl group continues to show off their undeniable charm with a vintage, road-trip themed photo shoot for 1st Look magazine. The photo shoot highlights each member’s unique charm as well as their synergy as a group.

2. ELLE KOREA Magazine August 2017 Issue.

BLACKPINK stars the new cover of ELLE KOREA Magazine for August 2017 Issue.

3. Marie Claire Korea.

On Tuesday morning, February 20, 2018. Marie Claire Korea Official Website shared new photos of BLACKPINK for its magazine March 2018 issue

4. ASTA TV Style Korea Magazine.

BLACKPINK was featured in ASTA TV Style Korea Magazine Vol. 121 August – September 2018 issue.

5. Vogue Korea Magazine.

BLACKPINK is featured in Vogue Korea Magazine 22nd Birthday Issue August 2018 that will be released on July 22, 2018.

6. HIGHCUT Magazine.

BLACKPINK Jennie stars the new cover of HIGHCUT Magazine Vol. 259 in collaboration with Calvin Klein Jeans.

7.BLACKPINK Jennie Becomes The First Star To Grace The Covers Of Korea’s Top 6 Fashion Magazines.

1. Elle

2. Cosmopolitan

3. Harper's Bazaar

4. W

5. Vogue Korea

6. Marie Claire.