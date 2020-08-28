Singer, actor, voice-over artist Hitesh Bhojraj shared an image on his Instagram with Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Hitesh who made his Bollywood debut via his portrayal of 'Inspector Varde' in Netflix's cop-drama 'Class of’83' appreciated and thanked 'King Khan' for introducing him as an actor and giving him a chance to be part of Class of 83. He even said, "Shahrukh Sir was the only actor whose poster he and his brother had in his room while growing up".

Hitesh received acclaim for his performance as Vishnu Varde. He plays the role of a student who supports the Dean of the police academy (Bobby Deol) to punish corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies. Vishnu is a strong character in the film, the most well-read of the lot, always ready to explode, knows what to say to get out of situations, has a ‘don't mess with me’ attitude.

Hitesh Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiteshbhojraj/?hl=en