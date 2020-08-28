Shiv Hare: Atkan-Chatkan is world's first percussion based children musical film presented by Grammy winner AR Rahman Sir

MUMBAI: AR Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date on social media. Sharing the captivating motion poster, AR Rahman wrote, "Glad to announce the premiere of the movie Atkan Chatkan on ZEE5 on 5th Sept."

While Rahman has presented the film, writer-director Shiv Hare will debut in Bollywood with this children-centric film. The film will revolve around the journey of a 10 year old tea delivery boy Guddu and how he progresses against all odds to take part in the biggest music competition with his friends .

The songs of Atkan Chatkan have been sung by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and others. Atkan Chatkan, also introduces world renowned pianist Lydian Nadshwaram, who has won the American CBS talent show, “ The World's Best ”and the associated $1 million prize money. Also starring Aayesha Vindhara, Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane and Tamanna Dipak, will premiere on September 5 on ZEE5. Also in guest appreance is Steven Samuel who is also a gifted musician.

Shiv Hare said, "I belong from Jhansi. My struggle to make this film has finally found fruit. I have had a long journey and many musicians and filmmakers in Bollywood shared how they wanted to make this film if they had the required funds. In India, there are few children's films like Boot Polish or Taare Zameen Par, which continue to firmly etch in your minds. I wanted to make a musical film around children. My film is similar about those children, whom you often see in trains and buses singing beautifully. But in this film we go little deeper in their space to weave out a beautiful emotional story for all age groups where we showcase great talent is present in such kids but there is no one to push them or give them a platform.

Commenting on the music, which is the soul of the film, Shiv Hare said, "I have written some beautiful songs in the film. Some are poems that originated from the world renowned poet Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt, who belonged to Chirgaon Jhansi. Music has been given by the most popular and highly talented International percussionist Shivamani Sir. This is his debut film in Bollywood. And last but not the least, the legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has given his voice to a soulful song and will also tweet about the music and lyrics of the song soon. We have some interesting songs in the film - after the Movie Ankush's iconic song , Itni shakti humein dena data, we have conceptualised a beautiful song and hopefully it will be remembered for a long time. Similarly, there are only few songs that come to the mind on Maa(Mother) . After Taare Zameen Par, I think our song on Maa that revolves around a child's longing and feeling lonely without his mother is also very beautiful."

After conceptualising the film for 12 years and working on it, finally Shiv Hare has been able to complete the film. He said, "Yes, I have met many music directors and producers to make this film, but finally the film was shot in dire conditions - extreme heat of Uttar Pradesh and finally when everything was ready, Coronavirus became a huge scare in the country. But, now with God's grace, I will release the film soon."

Acclaimed percussionist Shivamani, who is the music composer of Atkan Chatkan, said in a statement, “Music plays an integral part in the film, but it’s the storyline that will give the audience a sense of hope. The friendship between the four kids and their passion to fulfil their dream is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the film. Hope and burning passion are the key takeaways from Atkan Chatkan. I am delighted that it gets a global release with a platform like ZEE5 giving it the reach it deserves.”