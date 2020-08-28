Onam song "Thiruvona Ponnunjal" brings musical cheer for this Onam season

MUMBAI: Onam won't be the same this year. Even though the celebrations will see lesser grandeur, the spirit of Onam is high as usual. On this occasion, a beautiful Onam song reminiscing about the fond memories of the festival has been released. Titled "Thiruvona Ponnunjal", the song was launched by Shaan Rahman through his Facebook page. While expressing delight and love for the song, he noted that the first listen to the track took him to the yesteryears of his childhood.

The soothing music is composed by Sajna Vinish. The lyrics which evokes nostalgia is penned by Anu Elizabeth Jose. With Sreekanth Hariharan's soulful rendering, the song gives a feel of freshness. The track is elevated by the use of percussion which Charu Hariharan has performed flawlessly. Keyboard and audio programming are done by Anantharaman Anil.

The music video is graced by the elegant dance of Swasika accompanied by Aswathy P, Devika Anil, Anusree KS and Aparna Mohan. The video is directed by Sumesh Lal, Vinu Janardanan, Binu Ninan and Akhilesh KR. Ravikumar Natyalaya has handled the choreography. The cinematography is done by Mahesh SR, Aneesh CS and Akhil Sundaram with editing by Alby Nataraj. This Onam album is produced and released by Muzik247.

To watch "Thiruvona Ponnunjal":