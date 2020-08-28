It's mountain time for nature lover Tripti Dimri!

MUMBAI: This period of the on-going pandemic has been quite eventful for Tripti Dimri. The Netflix Original film, Bulbbul, a supernatural drama, where she played the titular character released in June. The show received wide critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The young actor received a thumbs-up for playing an aristocratic Thakurayen who takes on the role of a protector to avenge injustice meted out to the vulnerable in the film.
Dimri, who flew to Delhi, to spend some quality time with her family at the beginning of the lockdown has been working round the clock. Endorsements and photo shoots are keeping her busy.
Recently, she travelled to Uttarakhand to shoot for a project, the details of which are kept under wraps. A traveller at heart, Dimri decided to extend her trip in the mountains. She is currently happy indulging in adventures such as camping, trekking and hikes. “I have always been fond of Uttarakhand. Even as a child, my family would keep coming to Uttarakhand for quick getaways” she says.
So how has she been enjoying her trip? She says, “This was a much-needed stress buster. Though I have been at home with my loved ones, I have also been lucky enough to be busy with work. So when I found that we are shooting in Uttarakhand, I was elated.”
The adventurous Dimri adds, “The weather, the green mountains, the forests, the pure air, setting up tents, camping, hiking... uff, I love the feeling of being one with nature. All of this is proving to be really therapeutic.”
Dimri plans on spending a few more days in the mountains before coming back to her hometown in Delhi. On the work front, she has a choc-o-bloc schedule which she is gearing up for.
