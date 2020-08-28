IBIS to collaborate with Lisa Mishra for special live virtual music concert

MUMBAI: ibis, recognized as one of the world’s most beloved economy hospitality brands, is proud to collaborate with the immensely talented Lisa Mishra as part of its ibis Music initiative developed in association with Sony Music. The virtual event will be held on 28th August 2020, allowing ibis fans and followers to celebrate the joy of live music.

ibis Music is a program that brings audiences, established musicians and up-and-coming artists together in a live intimate concert series created to enrich the customer journey before, during and after staying at any ibis hotel.

As the brand’s in-hotel gigs were put on hold due to the pandemic, the music did not stop. ibis took the music program online, hosting live performances on Instagram and Facebook with artists like Aztec, Suryansh and Prachi Kapil. With this initiative, ibis continues to unite its audiences through their passion for music.

As ibis India re-opens its doors with stringent cleaning & hygiene standards and to announce its ‘We Are Open’ campaign, the brand collaborates with Lisa Mishra, a multi-lingual singer-songwriter will go live with ibis India on 28th August, 2020 on the Facebook page and Instagram handle from ibis Navi Mumbai. In alignment with ibis Music’s commitment to inspire through music and provide a platform for emerging talent, ibis continues to collaborate with exceptional and diverse artists.

Commenting on the exciting collaboration, Lisa Mishra, said, “I am excited to team up with a brand like ibis hotel, which encourages artists and provides them a platform like ibis Music to share their passion with the world. This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to providing a memorable performance.”

Sylvain Laroche, Director of Operations, ibis and ibis Styles India, said, “Across all of our brands, we are committed to providing authentic and memorable experiences to our guests and ibis music is a reflection of this commitment. We are proud to partner with Lisa Mishra and Sony Music to bring an inspiring music experience to our customers. The ibis brand has been reinventing its offerings globally and across India to enhance the customer experience and establish a greater emotional connection with guests. In recognition of this, we are happy to say We Are Open, so Let Us Take Care of You!”

As a part of this virtual event, ibis India will also run a contest on its social media handles where the winner of the contest will get an exclusive invite for a virtual meet and greet session with Lisa Mishra.

