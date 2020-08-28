RadioandMusic
Deep Sisai's new Haryanvi song inspires youth

MUMBAI: Gurugram Film and song are not only a means of entertainment, but also a source of inspiration to the youth. Keeping this in mind, the new Haryanvi song 'Babu Ka Ladla' has been composed by Hukum Ka Ika, the production unit of 4S International Company. Inspired by the youth, Deep Sisai has acted in this song. The song rocked Hukum's release on Ikka's official You Tube channel .Directed by director Mohan Beetab, the song features Haryanvi singer Amit Dhull with his voice sharing the screen with Deep Sisai, JD Ballu and Shaurya Kaliraman. In this song, Amit and Deep Chemistry are quite like their fans. There was a great response with the release of the song.

Deep Sisai, originally from Hisar, says that the song is intended to inspire the youth. In this song, a father's faith in his son and then his success rises above the head of the father. With this song, a few youngsters also go on the road of success and after successful they return for the sake of their land and their culture. This is our greatest success.
After release, this song is very much liked by the people. The video of this song is very exciting. Deep says, Haryanvi songs are very famous not only in Haryana but all over the country. At this time, he thank the fans for the love they have given to the song.

In this video, Deep Sisai looks pretty in blue suit.There was a very good response after the release of this song. It went viral on social media. People are sharing as well as seeing it. People have asked for more songs like this.The song has been shot in strict adherence to the government order and social distancing.

