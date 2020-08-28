RadioandMusic
News |  28 Aug 2020

BLACKPINK: Top 5 songs that have crossed over 500 million views!

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is making the biggest waves in K-pop history. They are one of the most followed acts of this generation. The girl group has made a hit after hit, even making a mark on the Billboard charts. BLACKPINK is the first-ever K-pop girl group to appear on the Billboard cover.

Today, we at Radioandmusic bring to you a listicle of BLACKPINK's most viewed videos that have crossed over 500 million views on YouTube.

1.BLACKPINK-(DDU-DDU-DU) 1.2 billion views.

BLACKPINK song "Ddu-Ddu Ddu-Du," was released on June 30,2018. The song "Ddu-Du Du-Du" became the highest-charting made by female K-pop act on Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts as they landed at no.40 and no.55, respectively, on June 30, 2018

Watch here:

2. BLACKPINK-( Kill This Love ) 987 million views.

.“Kill This Love” is BLACKPINK’s second music video to 987 million views after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” which now has over 1.2 billion views. It was Released on April 5, 2019.

Watch here:

3. BLACKPINK- (BOOMBAYAH) 949 Million views.

The music video for "Boombayah" was directed by Seo Hyun-seung, and it was released on Black Pink's official YouTube channel on August 8, 2016. As of November 24, 2016, "Boombayah" has accrued 68 million views. "Boombayah" also became the fastest debut music video to achieved 50 million views on YouTube of any K-pop act, with nine weeks after release. On January 31, 2017, the music video for "Boombayah" hit 100 million views on YouTube, which makes Black Pink the fifth K-pop girl group to reach 100 million views, as well as the fastest debut music video of any K-pop act to reach this milestone. As of July 2020 the music video has reached over 949 million views.

Watch here.

4. BLACKPINK- (AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST) 854 million views.

"As If It's Your Last" was released on June 22, 2017 by YG Entertainment. Musically, it has been described as a synthpop, house, reggae and moombahton song, whose lyrics talk about finding and losing love. Commercially, the song debuted atop the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, at number two on K-pop Hot 100 and at number 3 on the Gaon Digital Chart. The song now has over 854 million views on YouTube.

Watch here:

5. BLACKPINK- (PLAYING WITH FIRE) 547 million views.

"PLAYING WITH FIRE" is a song recorded by BLACKPINK. It was released on November 1, 2016, together with "Stay"as a digital single titled Square Two, by YG Entertainment. The song was written by Teddy Park and composed by Teddy and R.Tee.The song has crossed over 547 million views on YouTube.

Watch here:

BLACKPINK Top Views Ddu-Ddu-Du Playing With Fire As If It’s Your Last Boombayah Kill This Love
