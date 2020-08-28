BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez release new song music video "Ice Cream"

MUMBAI: Famous K-pop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez release their new upcoming song called “Ice Cream” and it's worth waiting for as one would witness a colorful paradise, a sporty outfit that's been showcased in the song video.

Watch here:

The music video shows Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo dancing, and enjoying a hot summer day with so much of energy, complete with ice cream and Selena Gomez at the driver's seat, lending her voice for the chorus making the song more vibrant.

Selena Gomez posted on Instagram about her making Ice-Cream to celebrate the final episodes of Selena + Chef Season 1 on @hbomax and the release of ‘Ice-Cream”, I made a little recipe.

Watch here:

“Ice Cream” Music videos now has 487k views in 1 hours,after its premiere on Youtube.