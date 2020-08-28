RadioandMusic
BLACKPINK and their biggest collaborations!

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK are known for their marvelous hits that have gone onto creating a record. Their songs have touched many hearts and their notable collaborations along with different musicians too.

Radioandmusic brings to you BLACKPINK and their biggest associations they've had until now.

Check below.

1. “Kiss and Make Up”(Dua Lipa)

“Kiss and Make up” is a song by British singer “Dua Lipa” and South Korean girl group BLACKPINK from the super deluxe edition of Lipa debut studio Album. The song was written by Lipa and Chelcee Grimes,it was released on 19th October 2018.As of July 2020 the audio has received over 14 million views on youtube.

Watch here:

2. “Sour Candy”(Lady Gaga)

”Sour Candy” is a song from the sixth Studio Album of Lady Gaga Collaboration with K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK .Clocking it at just two and a half minutes, the song is a sparking combination of the two artists styles. The song was released on 28th May 2020.As of now it has received over 78 millions views.

Watch here:

3. “Ice Cream”(Selena Gomez)

Famous K-pop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaborated and released its song “Ice Cream” on August 28, 2020.The music video is bright and catches your eye instantly as we can see Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo dancing, and enjoying a hot summer day with so much of energy, complete with ice cream and Selena Gomez at the driver's seat, lending her voice for the chorus making the song more vibrant.. The music here is a perfect blend of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s style.

Watch here :

