RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Aug 2020 11:14 |  By RnMTeam

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys joins 'Dancing With The Stars'

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys vocalist AJ McLean will participate in season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.

The singer shared the news on Twitter, saying: "We're going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season's cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you!"

It seems like McLean had earlier teased his "big news" via Instagram, by showing fans all the hard work he has been putting into his diet and fitness regime over the past five months.

He isn't the only member of Backstreet Boys to appear on the show. His bandmate Nick Carter had taken second place in season 21 of the dance-based show.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
AJ McLean Instagram music
Related news
News | 28 Aug 2020

IBIS to collaborate with Lisa Mishra for special live virtual music concert

MUMBAI: ibis, recognized as one of the world’s most beloved economy hospitality brands, is proud to collaborate with the immensely talented Lisa Mishra as part of its ibis Music initiative developed in association with Sony Music.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Shiv Hare: Atkan-Chatkan is world's first percussion based children musical film presented by Grammy winner AR Rahman Sir

MUMBAI: AR Rahman unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film - Atkan Chatkan and also revealed its premiere launch date on social media. Sharing the captivating motion poster, AR Rahman wrote, "Glad to announce the premiere of the movie Atkan Chatkan on ZEE5 on 5th Sept."

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Voot Select and Vh1 India kick-off the first major award event since the pandemic – 2020 Video Music Awards

MUMBAI: Excitement around the world is palpable, as the 2020 Video Music Awards becomes the first major event in these unprecedented times.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Onam song "Thiruvona Ponnunjal" brings musical cheer for this Onam season

MUMBAI: Onam won't be the same this year. Even though the celebrations will see lesser grandeur, the spirit of Onam is high as usual. On this occasion, a beautiful Onam song reminiscing about the fond memories of the festival has been released.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2020

Flashback: How RD Burman gave Sudesh Bhosale his break as a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

top# 5 articles

1
5 facts you should know about K-Pop group BLACKPINK!

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK, a popular South Korean Girl group formed by YG Entertainment has been rising in prominence since 2016. Consisting of Jisoo,...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi shares her excitement shooting for upcoming music video 'Jab Tum Pass Ho'

MUMBAI: After the success of “Sirikkadhey” singer Jonita Gandhi unveils a shot clip on her upcoming music video a beautiful romantic song “Jab Tum...read more

3
Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey...read more

4
"Zaman Khan is a very talented singer, he made me also sing", Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully has been catching a lot of attention lately. His musical collaboration with...read more

5
Raftaar backs upcoming music artiste Yunan

MUMBAI: Rap star Raftaar says the music of upcoming music artiste Yunan reminds him of the soundscape of pop star Justin Bieber, and feels he is the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group