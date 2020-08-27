RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Aug 2020 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Singer-Composer Vinod Krishnan releases new single 'Haunslaa'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vinod Krishnan’s new single “Haunslaa is out on August 28, 2020, on Youtube, and all audio platforms. The indie-pop song speaks about never giving up on your dream and having the courage to seize the day.

Haunslaa portrays a musician’s story, striving to get his big break and coming up with ideas a mile a minute. He faces rejection at every step, and he feels the weight of lack of success pull him down, but that does not stop him from dreaming or hustling! This song is for all the artists out there, who continuously strive to create, write, make art, and face challenges day in and day out. The song inspires us not to lose sight of the destination, give all it takes, and never lose hope.

“The never-give-up attitude has been a part of my life for some time now, and I personally witnessed my dreams coming true after months, and in some cases years of efforts, hard work, persistence, and courage,” says Vinod who has a strong passion for connecting personally to his compositions and artistic creations. Inspired by his love for experimentation with contemporary music, Haunslaa is a fresh interpretation of an inspirational melody, balancing between seamless chord combinations and a catchy chorus that will make you sway. The lyrics penned by Anurag Mishra seamlessly portray the emotion of an artist having the “Haunslaa” to keep working hard. “This piece is my way of showing appreciation to the creators - massive respect to everyone who put themselves out there and work like there’s no tomorrow,” adds Vinod.

Tags
Vinod Krishnan Anurag Mishra music
Related news
News | 27 Aug 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby Daisy Dove Bloom

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. The baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, has arrived.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed NPR's Tiny Desk

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her debut at NPR's famous Tiny Desk on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and she somehow managed to do it from a very detailed recreation of the studio's empty offices!

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Bollywood Singer Suraj Chauhan sings 'Tu Hai Zarroori', a beautiful friendship love story presented by Tans Entertainment

MUMBAI: A delightful tale of friendship ultimately turning into an eternal love story in an upcoming video song 'Tu Hai Zarroori' sung, composed and written by Suraj Chauhan. Ahmedabad born, Suraj is known as a Singer, Composer and Lyricist.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Raftaar's Protege Yunan drops brand new track 'Saath'

MUMBAI: Earlier last month, Sony Music India signed an exclusive recording deal with popular rapper Raftaar and entered into a partnership with Kalamkaar – the independent label founded by Raftaar and his business partner Ankit Khanna.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Siddharth Mohan: It was a privelege to perform in front of such important personalities of India

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mohan, a popular star in the devotional music genre. The singer and musician has mesmerised many celebs and artists in the past few years because of his soulful singing. Bhakti Sangeet is also a genre that's really loved during these times of the pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Taken from his forthcoming album 'Light Work', High Focus' Fliptrix drops his second single 'Holy Kush'

MUMBAI: Taken from his forthcoming album ‘Light Work’, High Focus’ Fliptrix drops his second single ‘Holy Kush’ - produced by Zygote of Strange U -...read more

2
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez drop teaser 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have dropped a video teaser for their upcoming single “Ice Cream” featuring American singer-songwriter...read more

3
Jonita Gandhi shares her excitement shooting for upcoming music video 'Jab Tum Pass Ho'

MUMBAI: After the success of “Sirikkadhey” singer Jonita Gandhi unveils a shot clip on her upcoming music video a beautiful romantic song “Jab Tum...read more

4
Song for Sushant meant to empathise with his family: Lyricist

MUMBAI: A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput and released recently is not surprisingly winning over his fans. The melodious track has been shared...read more

5
Electronic duo Bob Moses releases another single 'The Blame' from debut album "Desire"

MUMBAI: Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses which consists of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance is back with the next single “The Blame” from their debut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group