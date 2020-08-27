Singer-Composer Vinod Krishnan releases new single 'Haunslaa'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vinod Krishnan’s new single “Haunslaa is out on August 28, 2020, on Youtube, and all audio platforms. The indie-pop song speaks about never giving up on your dream and having the courage to seize the day.

Haunslaa portrays a musician’s story, striving to get his big break and coming up with ideas a mile a minute. He faces rejection at every step, and he feels the weight of lack of success pull him down, but that does not stop him from dreaming or hustling! This song is for all the artists out there, who continuously strive to create, write, make art, and face challenges day in and day out. The song inspires us not to lose sight of the destination, give all it takes, and never lose hope.

“The never-give-up attitude has been a part of my life for some time now, and I personally witnessed my dreams coming true after months, and in some cases years of efforts, hard work, persistence, and courage,” says Vinod who has a strong passion for connecting personally to his compositions and artistic creations. Inspired by his love for experimentation with contemporary music, Haunslaa is a fresh interpretation of an inspirational melody, balancing between seamless chord combinations and a catchy chorus that will make you sway. The lyrics penned by Anurag Mishra seamlessly portray the emotion of an artist having the “Haunslaa” to keep working hard. “This piece is my way of showing appreciation to the creators - massive respect to everyone who put themselves out there and work like there’s no tomorrow,” adds Vinod.