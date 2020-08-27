RadioandMusic
News |  27 Aug 2020 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby Daisy Dove Bloom

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together.

The baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, has arrived.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," reads a statement from UNICEF.

Mom, dad and child are doing fine. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the statement continues.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

The couple announced the gender of their firstborn back in April with a pink shaving cream covered Instagram post.

Perry and Bloom sparked dating rumours in January 2016, when they were seen dancing together at a Golden Globes after party. The two were then spotted on vacations and a number of dates together, before the pop singer made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016. In early 2017, the pair briefly split before reconnecting by the end of the year.

