Jonita Gandhi shares her excitement shooting for upcoming music video 'Jab Tum Pass Ho'

MUMBAI: After the success of “Sirikkadhey” singer Jonita Gandhi unveils a shot clip on her upcoming music video a beautiful romantic song “Jab Tum Pass Ho” alongside Ash king for Salim Suleman and Merchant Records.
The singer mentioned in the 36 second clip of how excited she was shooting at her hometown Toronto, Kariya Park in Mississauga and was glad they could do it, even if they were not physically together.
Jonita Gandhi hopes people will like the song as much as she does.
