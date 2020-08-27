Bollywood Singer Suraj Chauhan sings 'Tu Hai Zarroori', a beautiful friendship love story presented by Tans Entertainment

MUMBAI: A delightful tale of friendship ultimately turning into an eternal love story in an upcoming video song 'Tu Hai Zarroori' sung, composed and written by Suraj Chauhan. Ahmedabad born, Suraj is known as a Singer, Composer and Lyricist. He crooned 'Black Car' song in Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Drive and did albums such as My Dear Babuchak, Best OF 2016 Gujarati, Ekko Badshah Rani, Gujarati Valentine Special.
The video is directed by Dance India Dance(DID) and ABCD(Any Body Can Dance) fame Prince Gupta of Prince Gupta Films (production). The song video features Actor 'Aanshul Triveddi' and debutant Actress/ Model 'Sakshee Singh'.
Well-Known Australia based Tans Entertainment owner Ricky Singh and Indian Dancer turned Director Prince Gupta of Prince Gupta Films comes together to promote Indie artists who struggle with labels to promote their songs. The collaboration will result in one single getting released every month for the music talents.
Teaser Video link:
This song is an upbeat romantic track, perfectly blended for the monsoon season. The song was shot during COVID situation with full safely guidelines followed and with minimum people on set for outdoor and indoor shoot.
The song is set to release worldwide this 26th of August, 2020.
