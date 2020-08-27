RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Aug 2020 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood Singer Suraj Chauhan sings 'Tu Hai Zarroori', a beautiful friendship love story presented by Tans Entertainment

MUMBAI: A delightful tale of friendship ultimately turning into an eternal love story in an upcoming video song 'Tu Hai Zarroori' sung, composed and written by Suraj Chauhan. Ahmedabad born, Suraj is known as a Singer, Composer and Lyricist. He crooned 'Black Car' song in Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Drive and did albums such as My Dear Babuchak, Best OF 2016 Gujarati, Ekko Badshah Rani, Gujarati Valentine Special.

The video is directed by Dance India Dance(DID) and ABCD(Any Body Can Dance) fame Prince Gupta of Prince Gupta Films (production). The song video features Actor 'Aanshul Triveddi' and debutant Actress/ Model 'Sakshee Singh'.

Well-Known Australia based Tans Entertainment owner Ricky Singh and Indian Dancer turned Director Prince Gupta of Prince Gupta Films comes together to promote Indie artists who struggle with labels to promote their songs. The collaboration will result in one single getting released every month for the music talents.

Teaser Video link:

This song is an upbeat romantic track, perfectly blended for the monsoon season. The song was shot during COVID situation with full safely guidelines followed and with minimum people on set for outdoor and indoor shoot.

The song is set to release worldwide this 26th of August, 2020.

Tags
COVID- 19 'Tu Hai Zarroori Suraj Chauhan music
Related news
News | 27 Aug 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby Daisy Dove Bloom

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. The baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, has arrived.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed NPR's Tiny Desk

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her debut at NPR's famous Tiny Desk on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and she somehow managed to do it from a very detailed recreation of the studio's empty offices!

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Singer-Composer Vinod Krishnan releases new single 'Haunslaa'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vinod Krishnan’s new single “Haunslaa is out on August 28, 2020, on Youtube, and all audio platforms. The indie-pop song speaks about never giving up on your dream and having the courage to seize the day.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Raftaar's Protege Yunan drops brand new track 'Saath'

MUMBAI: Earlier last month, Sony Music India signed an exclusive recording deal with popular rapper Raftaar and entered into a partnership with Kalamkaar – the independent label founded by Raftaar and his business partner Ankit Khanna.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2020

Siddharth Mohan: It was a privelege to perform in front of such important personalities of India

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mohan, a popular star in the devotional music genre. The singer and musician has mesmerised many celebs and artists in the past few years because of his soulful singing. Bhakti Sangeet is also a genre that's really loved during these times of the pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez drop teaser 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have dropped a video teaser for their upcoming single “Ice Cream” featuring American singer-songwriter...read more

2
Singer-Composer Vinod Krishnan releases new single 'Haunslaa'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vinod Krishnan’s new single “Haunslaa is out on August 28, 2020, on Youtube, and all audio platforms. The indie-pop song...read more

3
Taken from his forthcoming album 'Light Work', High Focus' Fliptrix drops his second single 'Holy Kush'

MUMBAI: Taken from his forthcoming album ‘Light Work’, High Focus’ Fliptrix drops his second single ‘Holy Kush’ - produced by Zygote of Strange U -...read more

4
Jonita Gandhi shares her excitement shooting for upcoming music video 'Jab Tum Pass Ho'

MUMBAI: After the success of “Sirikkadhey” singer Jonita Gandhi unveils a shot clip on her upcoming music video a beautiful romantic song “Jab Tum...read more

5
Song for Sushant meant to empathise with his family: Lyricist

MUMBAI: A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput and released recently is not surprisingly winning over his fans. The melodious track has been shared...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group