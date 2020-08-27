RadioandMusic
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez drop teaser 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have dropped a video teaser for their upcoming single “Ice Cream” featuring American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez. The track is officially set for release on August 28th, tomorrow.

The 17-second clip features the four members of BLACKPINK–Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé–popping their heads out of cutouts of giant ice cream cones. Gomez, donning a big smile and a vibrant striped bikini, drives up to meet them in an ice cream truck. It’s an upbeat, summery vibe with plenty of color–generous doses of pink included of course–and a synth-pop and trap beat.

“Ice Cream” is Gomez’s first comeback after dropping her third studio album Rare in January, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

