News |  27 Aug 2020 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed NPR's Tiny Desk

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish made her debut at NPR's famous Tiny Desk on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and she somehow managed to do it from a very detailed recreation of the studio's empty offices!

Accompanied by Finneas, the pop star kicked off her mini-set with her latest single "My Future," which she played on the keyboard. "But I, I'm in love/ With my future/ And you don't know her/ And I, I'm in love/ But not with anybody here/ I'll see you in a couple years," she crooned on the dreamy ballad's final stanza.

Watch here:

"So obviously, we are not actually at Tiny Desk, because this is a cardboard cut-out of it. But it's still real, it's just not in-person real," she said, gesturing around the office replica between songs. "Quarantine's been weird; I know you all feel the same. It's been weird, we don't know how long it's gonna go. There's barely anything that feels like there's any hope in, but I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown and what is to come...

"We'll be OK one day," Eilish concluded. "Maybe not one day, but I think that's what has been making me hold on."

Next, the pop singer and her brother closed out their performance with 2019's "Everything I Wanted."

"I had a dream/ I got everything I wanted/ But when I wake up, I see/ You with me/ And you say, 'As long as I'm here/ No one can hurt you/ Don't wanna lie here/ But you can learn to,'" Eilish sang, with Finneas adding his own harmonies on the second half of the chorus.

The Tiny Desk home concert arrives on the heels of the teen star's recent performance during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where she spoke out against Donald Trump, urged her fans to "vote like our lives and the world depend on it" and debuted "My Future" live for the very first time.

