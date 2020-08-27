RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Aug 2020 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Akhil Sachdeva raises a toast to his latest release 'Galliyaan'

MUMBAI: Akhil Sachdeva celebrates the success on his latest release “Galliyaan” from the upcoming web series “Bebaakee”.

The song written and composed by Akhil Sachdeva it has been sung by Asees Kaur. The music has been arranged by Vaibhav Pani. The video stars Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti in lead roles.

The singer took to his social media with a cake and captioned, “Thankyou for already loving #galliyaan so much on its first day and this cake is because of you all that I celebrate each and every song of mine and Galliyaan is a very special song , it’s a VIBE”.

Watch here:

This songs portrays a roller coaster of emotions and has been well received from fans. Fans have reposted the video on their Instagram stories celebrating and enjoying the new song “Galliyaan”.

Tags
Bebaakee Galliyaan Akhil Sachdeva Asees Kaur Vaibhav Pani
Related news
News | 26 Aug 2020

Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely melody Intehaan, the two homegrown platforms drop the latest track from the show – Galliyaan.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Nora's 'Pachtaoge' video inspired by Beyonce's 'Mine'?

MUMBAI: The latest music video of dancer-actress Nora Fatehi is drawing attention for the uncanny resemblance it bears with a song of pop star Beyonce.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Vishal Shekhar, Shankar Mahadevan, Meet Bros., Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari, Hema Malini, Neeti Mohan honor Ganpati with 10 brand new tracks

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Lalbaugcha Raja presents its new album 'Raja Ganpati'. A treasure chest of 10 tracks by India's most popular artists, singers, and music composers.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2020

Asees Kaur's 'Gal Karke' played more than 100 million times on Gaana

MUMBAI: Asees Kaur’s “Gal Karke” is a Punjabi romantic song that will make you fall in love with your beau all over again. “Gal Karke” has been played more than 100 Million times on Gaana, making the most of it.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2020

Universal Music Group announces global partnership with leading Indian music company, Desi Melodies

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year, global distribution deal with leading Indian music company Desi Melodies.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby Daisy Dove Bloom

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. The baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom,...read more

2
Bollywood Singer Suraj Chauhan sings 'Tu Hai Zarroori', a beautiful friendship love story presented by Tans Entertainment

MUMBAI: A delightful tale of friendship ultimately turning into an eternal love story in an upcoming video song 'Tu Hai Zarroori' sung, composed and...read more

3
Spotify partners with Riot Games to launch an exclusive League of Legends esports podcast

MUMBAI: Spotify keeps adding to its exclusive podcast arsenal, and today, it’s getting into the esports space. The company announced a multiyear...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev ready with new track 'Dil chahte ho'

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and singer-composer Payal Dev are ready with a new track, Dil chahte ho. "I love the songs from the nineties. The...read more

5
Raftaar backs upcoming music artiste Yunan

MUMBAI: Rap star Raftaar says the music of upcoming music artiste Yunan reminds him of the soundscape of pop star Justin Bieber, and feels he is the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group