Akhil Sachdeva raises a toast to his latest release 'Galliyaan'

MUMBAI: Akhil Sachdeva celebrates the success on his latest release “Galliyaan” from the upcoming web series “Bebaakee”.

The song written and composed by Akhil Sachdeva it has been sung by Asees Kaur. The music has been arranged by Vaibhav Pani. The video stars Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti in lead roles.

The singer took to his social media with a cake and captioned, “Thankyou for already loving #galliyaan so much on its first day and this cake is because of you all that I celebrate each and every song of mine and Galliyaan is a very special song , it’s a VIBE”.

Watch here:

This songs portrays a roller coaster of emotions and has been well received from fans. Fans have reposted the video on their Instagram stories celebrating and enjoying the new song “Galliyaan”.