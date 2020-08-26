RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Aug 2020 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Spotify partners with Riot Games to launch an exclusive League of Legends esports podcast

MUMBAI: Spotify keeps adding to its exclusive podcast arsenal, and today, it’s getting into the esports space. The company announced a multiyear partnership with Riot Games that’ll make Spotify the hub for all League of Legends audio content, including exclusive podcast series.

At least one show will launch this year, called Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds, a nine-episode series that’ll lead up to the 10th League of Legends championship this fall. Listeners will hear about the players and top anthem through game highlights, interviews, and game sound effects.

Two music playlists, including the existing, “This is League of Legends,” will be updated regularly, too. Spotify’s also planning to dedicate a day to the Worlds Anthem, a song Riot releases every year to kick off its annual championship competition, to give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how the music was made.

The partnership might seem somewhat unlikely, but it makes sense given how popular League of Legends’ music appears to be. The game’s YouTube channel has a playlist dedicated to music videos from the game, and more than 21 million people have watched. The game is also an official user on Spotify with its top track counting more than 154 million listens. Spotify clearly sees an opportunity here to beef up its marketing and lure gamers onto the platform. Once they’re there, it can start marketing other audio content, possibly other game-related podcasts, and eventually encourage them to make Spotify their go-to music and audio player.

An esports podcast is also an intriguing idea, especially given that it’s a Spotify-exclusive. League of Legends is one of the most popular esports, if not the most popular. More than 100 million people watched the world championship last year. Getting even a small percentage of these viewers to tune into a podcast would generate enough listeners for Spotify to easily monetize the show.

Tags
Spotify Youtube Riot Games Legends esports podcast
Related news
News | 26 Aug 2020

Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and KSaya team up for or surreal piece of production called 'Ae Ri Sakhi'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic duo of brother and sister well known Ghazal and Sufi Singer Pooja Gaitonde and Percussionist Prasad Gaitonde along with Ksaya teamed up for or a surreal piece of music called ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Spotify reveals India’s top songs and podcasts for the Summer of 2020

MUMBAI: This has been a summer like no other, and music and podcasts have provided a consistent soundtrack for people’s daily work, workouts, chores, moods, moments, and more this season.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2020

Music video 'Cool Beedi Around India' is a visual treat for everyone who loves to travel

MUMBAI: While most of us are restricted to our homes due to Coronavirus pandemic, a group of youngsters have come up with a travel album titled 'Cool Beedi Around India' to compensate for that. The music video showcases a young man's journey through the cultural and social nuances of India.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2020

BTS' English music video 'Dynamite' is out

MUMBAI: K-pop group BTS have unleashed the colourful and explosive video for their new English song, ‘Dynamite’.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Singer Vee Kapoor raises awareness about Vitiligo

Singer Vee Kapoor, who is known for soulful devotional songs like ‘Giridhari’ and ‘Saavaro’ which have been released by prominent music labels like Times Music, has come forward to support a cause championed by his designer Saran Kohli.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and KSaya team up for or surreal piece of production called 'Ae Ri Sakhi'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic duo of brother and sister well known Ghazal and Sufi Singer Pooja Gaitonde and Percussionist Prasad Gaitonde along with...read more

2
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik did their last-minute baby prep

MUMBAI: From the looks of it, Gigi Hadid's summer has been fairly picture perfect. Providing a peek at life on the 32-acre Pennsylvania spot she...read more

3
Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely...read more

4
Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey...read more

5
Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group