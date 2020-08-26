Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and KSaya team up for or surreal piece of production called 'Ae Ri Sakhi'

MUMBAI: The young and dynamic duo of brother and sister well known Ghazal and Sufi Singer Pooja Gaitonde and Percussionist Prasad Gaitonde along with Ksaya teamed up for or a surreal piece of music called ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’. This will be released on 28th of August 2020 on International Digital Music Streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Jio Saavn, and Youtube music.
About 'Ae Ri Sakhi'
Pooja Gaitonde, Prasad Gaitonde, and kSaya teamed up for or a surreal piece of production called ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’. Musically Produced by Prasad Gaitonde and kSaya and beautifully sung by Pooja.
"Ae Ri Sakhi" is inspired by the sounds of Asian Underground Music infused with rich Indian Sufi vocals backed by a fast-paced Tabla beat which takes you on a journey of the celebration of love from one lover for her beloved and the joy expressed for his presence.
Together they have infused classical Indian Sufi- influences with the pulsating space of Drum & Bass and created a vocal-led stunner in the most provisional and empirical manner.
They say “Waiting is a sign of true love and patience. Anyone can say I love you but not everyone can wait to prove it’s true.” “Ae Ri Sakhi,” tells the story of that lover who is willing to wait a lifetime for her soul mate to come and become his forever.
Supporting them is "Drum and Bass India" an online platform/agency promoting local Drum & Bass Artistes in the country.
Prasad Gaitonde
A producer-percussionist from Mumbai, Prasad Gaitonde started learning tabla since the tender age of 6. Always experiments Indian Classical with different genres of music like Drum and Bass, Deep House, Jersey club, and many others. His track 'Todi' - is a deep house track with Indian Elements over it had topped Beat port charts for February. Also, he recently got featured in BBC Asian Network.
Pooja Gaitonde
She is a name to reckon with when it comes to traditional raagdari, soulful ghazals, and Sufi Renditions. She loves to explore and fuse the genres of Sufi and Classical with electronic music which has given birth to her concept of "Sufi Jazz", a collaboration with Sir Louiz Banks. Her voice was used for a Lost Stories track which was played at Tomorrow land, Belgium.
Over the past decade, she has proved her mettle as an artist and is considered one of the best Sufi singers of our time. She is an eternal reminder of the great art of music to the world."Fusion should be done in the manner that it doesn’t sound like a confusion" says Pooja.
KSaya
Shantanu Gursal is a Mumbai-based producer who has been seamlessly crafting cutting edge music across various genres as kSaya and Smg. He believes that Indian music has a lot to offer to electronic music as a whole and has been on a journey to infuse classical Indian influences in his productions and exemplify his affection for scrupulously crafted music. Shantanu's recent exploits in the form of 'Todi' and 'Walk' have represented his distinctive ability to switch styles effortlessly.
Pooja Gaitonde
