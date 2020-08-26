Pink Panda & Silverland release heartwarming video for 'People (Get Together)'

MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor winner with a poignant message desired globally, the official video (shot it London) demonstrates a feeling of unity just in time for the summer bank holiday weekend to spread a strong and positive outlook.
Gaining multiple BBC Radio 1 radio plays on ‘Dance Anthems’ and ‘Party Anthems’ shows, this is the first of many much anticipated releases from The Cross Records (home to MEDUZA and James Hype) with their new partner Island Records.
Supporting the likes of David Guetta, P!nk and Bruno Mars, hitting #1 on the Beatport Dance chart and breaking into the DJ Mag ‘Top 150’, Pink Panda have firmly established themselves as go-to remixers and producers since bursting onto the scene in 2013. Their recent remix of ‘Don’t Stop Now’ by chart-topper Dua Lipa has surpassed 5 million streams on Spotify alone, averaging close to a million plays a month.
A veteran of the UK scene, Silverland has previously worked with an array of global stars, including Run DMC, Ashanti and Boyz II Men. More recently he dropped collaborative single ‘The Enemy’, alongside fellow London artist Ben Rainey, in April.
The motivating video for ‘People (Get Together)’ is now released, and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have...read more
18-year old rapper from Dharavi MC Altaf Shaikh who has his song in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and had his first music video on YouTube this month “...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, Atkan Chatkan. Among the highlights is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan...read more