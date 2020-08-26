Pink Panda & Silverland release heartwarming video for 'People (Get Together)'

MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor winner with a poignant message desired globally, the official video (shot it London) demonstrates a feeling of unity just in time for the summer bank holiday weekend to spread a strong and positive outlook.

Gaining multiple BBC Radio 1 radio plays on ‘Dance Anthems’ and ‘Party Anthems’ shows, this is the first of many much anticipated releases from The Cross Records (home to MEDUZA and James Hype) with their new partner Island Records.

Supporting the likes of David Guetta, P!nk and Bruno Mars, hitting #1 on the Beatport Dance chart and breaking into the DJ Mag ‘Top 150’, Pink Panda have firmly established themselves as go-to remixers and producers since bursting onto the scene in 2013. Their recent remix of ‘Don’t Stop Now’ by chart-topper Dua Lipa has surpassed 5 million streams on Spotify alone, averaging close to a million plays a month.

A veteran of the UK scene, Silverland has previously worked with an array of global stars, including Run DMC, Ashanti and Boyz II Men. More recently he dropped collaborative single ‘The Enemy’, alongside fellow London artist Ben Rainey, in April.

The motivating video for ‘People (Get Together)’ is now released, and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.