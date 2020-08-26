Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single titled Hate The Way today. The music video that has a fresh and millennial vibe to it features Sobhita Dhulipala. It has been produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. Singer Rameet Sandhu has lent her vocals to the song.
Given the current circumstances owing to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the label resorted to a unique digital approach to launch itself. Velvet Vibes invited over 300 esteemed names from the music and the film industry including CEOs and MDs of the music and entertainment field etc. They witnessed an exclusive preview of the digital launch of the music label through virtual reality. The launch event also allowed listeners and audience who are deskbound at home to experience something rather extravagant.
Velvet Vibes is the first bonafide Indian label to have a dedicated focus on delivering an unique music experience . The label also thrives on discovering talent across the country to attain the riches of the regional music of India, providing a haven for a ground-breaking new generation of local singers. Built on artistic diversity and selectivity, Velvet Vibes is a home to established, emerging, mainstream and maverick artistes.
Sharing his excitement, Miket Kanakia, founder, Velvet Vibes, says, “We are starting this journey with a very defined goal – to reintroduce subtlety and class into an increasingly brash and derivative music market, all the while depicting slices of millennial lives in a refreshing non-combative and non-controversial way. We aren’t just a music label. We are a music lifestyle brand. I’m also proud to announce an exclusive partnership with international music behemoth, Roc Nation.”
Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, “Hate The Way is Velvet Vibes’ first project and we were quite nervous initially. The song video was created in a rather unusual way. We had to follow some strict rules on set to prevent health risks but we are very happy with the final outcome. Our production team at Handykraft Pictures was outstanding."
Happy to be a part of a music video, Sobhita Dhulipala shares, “‘I had a damn good time filming for ‘Hate The Way’, I’m quite proud of the small but very efficient crew for their zestful execution of the concept and their keenness to bring a newness in attitude and perspective to an otherwise conventional space.
I hope the song and Rameet are both recieved well and that Velvet vibes keeps bringing interesting collaborations to the forefront.’
Singer Rameet Sandhu believes that the track might set a precedent for new-age pop music in the country. “I loved crooning for Hate The Way. Pop music has always been a hit among listeners in India. I’m confident that this song will resonate with our youngsters. It was a lovely experience recording for Velvet Vibes,” she says.
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more
MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have...read more
18-year old rapper from Dharavi MC Altaf Shaikh who has his song in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and had his first music video on YouTube this month “...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh...read more