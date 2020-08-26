Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single titled Hate The Way today. The music video that has a fresh and millennial vibe to it features Sobhita Dhulipala. It has been produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. Singer Rameet Sandhu has lent her vocals to the song.

Given the current circumstances owing to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the label resorted to a unique digital approach to launch itself. Velvet Vibes invited over 300 esteemed names from the music and the film industry including CEOs and MDs of the music and entertainment field etc. They witnessed an exclusive preview of the digital launch of the music label through virtual reality. The launch event also allowed listeners and audience who are deskbound at home to experience something rather extravagant.

Velvet Vibes is the first bonafide Indian label to have a dedicated focus on delivering an unique music experience . The label also thrives on discovering talent across the country to attain the riches of the regional music of India, providing a haven for a ground-breaking new generation of local singers. Built on artistic diversity and selectivity, Velvet Vibes is a home to established, emerging, mainstream and maverick artistes.

Sharing his excitement, Miket Kanakia, founder, Velvet Vibes, says, “We are starting this journey with a very defined goal – to reintroduce subtlety and class into an increasingly brash and derivative music market, all the while depicting slices of millennial lives in a refreshing non-combative and non-controversial way. We aren’t just a music label. We are a music lifestyle brand. I’m also proud to announce an exclusive partnership with international music behemoth, Roc Nation.”

Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, “Hate The Way is Velvet Vibes’ first project and we were quite nervous initially. The song video was created in a rather unusual way. We had to follow some strict rules on set to prevent health risks but we are very happy with the final outcome. Our production team at Handykraft Pictures was outstanding."

Happy to be a part of a music video, Sobhita Dhulipala shares, “‘I had a damn good time filming for ‘Hate The Way’, I’m quite proud of the small but very efficient crew for their zestful execution of the concept and their keenness to bring a newness in attitude and perspective to an otherwise conventional space.

I hope the song and Rameet are both recieved well and that Velvet vibes keeps bringing interesting collaborations to the forefront.’

Singer Rameet Sandhu believes that the track might set a precedent for new-age pop music in the country. “I loved crooning for Hate The Way. Pop music has always been a hit among listeners in India. I’m confident that this song will resonate with our youngsters. It was a lovely experience recording for Velvet Vibes,” she says.