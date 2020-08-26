RadioandMusic
Mass Appeal India unites Hiphop in first year

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in the country celebrates the first year of its launch, with 21 song releases and 2 successful albums, all thanks to the support from the incredible hip hop artists and fans. Dedicated to amplifying India’s burgeoning hip hop culture on a global scale, the label boasts of partnerships with some of the biggest hip hop artists such as DIVINE, Raja Kumari, and collaborations with several rising rappers such as KIDSHOT, MC Altaf, D’Evil, 7Bantaiz and lots more.

Apart from several hip hop hits, DIVINE’s blockbuster global debut album “Kohinoor” and “Shutdown” - a one of a kind hip hop compilation launched in partnership with Gully Gang Entertainment Pvt. Ltd; have gained huge popularity amongst masses.

For its first-year anniversary, Mass Appeal India has signed with one of India’s most versatile and diverse rap quartets – Aavrutti. Comprising of Frenzzy, Saifan, Sammohit, and Sledge, the hip hop collective is mentored by DIVINE and have already released some great tracks, previously, with Gully Gang.

Known to nurture and promote young talent in order to evolve Indian hip hop globally, the label apart from Aavrutti, is about to release India’s fastest rapper, KIDSHOT’s, debut EP soon. KIDSHOT was recently acknowledged as the record holder for ‘Maximum Words Sung In A Rap Song In One Minute’ by the India Book Of Records.

From partnering with incredible artists from India’s fast-growing hip hop community to building and sustaining a thriving ecosystem for homegrown hip hop and rap music globally, Mass Appeal India has been instrumental to the rapid growth of hip hop in India.

On this occasion, Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said, “The way to create a future market for hip hop in India is to be able to cultivate and collaborate with the most talented upcoming and emerging artists, especially if you’re already home to DIVINE, Raja Kumari and our incredibly talented roster of artists.

It is only when the media, the artists, the platforms and the fans come together to move the marker that magic happens and I’m seeing it move little by little every single day. And what better moment to welcome to the Mass Appeal India family, than the revolutionary hiphop collective of Frenzzy, Saifan, Sammohit and Sledge a.k.a. Aavrutti. I’m very chuffed to welcome the boys to their new family and stay tuned for their first single all set to drop soon.”

To celebrate the moment, Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, said, "It's been an amazing one year for Mass Appeal India, right from the launch of DIVINE's acclaimed debut album Kohinoor, to partnering with Raja Kumari globally, to unearthing some super talented rising rappers from India like KIDSHOT, MC Altaf, 7 Bantaiz and Aavrutti. We're really excited to be at the helm of Indian Hip Hop and there is so much more we plan to do in year two."

Mass Appeal India is further growing the constantly changing hip hop scene in the country by partnering with some of the best rappers, building and propelling some of the most talented upcoming acts in India, thereby keeping up to its commitment to further break hip hop into mainstream global audiences.

