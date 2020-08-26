Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik did their last-minute baby prep

MUMBAI: From the looks of it, Gigi Hadid's summer has been fairly picture perfect.

Providing a peek at life on the 32-acre Pennsylvania spot she owns with little sister Bella Hadid Aug. 20, the supermodel shared a compilation of dreamy photos to Instagram: the lush grounds, vivid sunsets, hand-picked strawberries and homemade cinnamon rolls. The only thing missing from her fun on the farm-which includes a fire pit, an outdoor dining space and even a crystal garden perfect for mom Yolanda Hadid's meditation sessions-was a chance to indulge in her favorite pastime.

Asked by a Twitter follower if she was still horseback riding, the pregnant supermodel responded that she hadn't been atop a mare since a few gentle walks during the first half of the year. "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore," she said, noting that she still drops by the stable with handfuls of carrots for her beloved horses. "Missing it!!"

No matter-she has quite the ride ahead.

Expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, the 25-year-old runway vet has entered the any-day-now stage of her pregnancy. She and the One Direction alum, 27, have left the 'burbs behind for their recently renovated Manhattan penthouse, Hadid intending to give birth in New York City. They've selected the furnishings for the nursery, paged through their collection of parenting books and peppered Yolanda with any and every question that has come to mind.

At this point, all that's left is to wait-and let the emotion build. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited," an insider tells E! News, "and have been loving this experience together."

The on-off couple of four years, who reunited for good this past December, have been existing in this heightened elated state pretty much since learning they were set to become parents. "Gigi and Zayn are feeling blessed and are so happy that the baby is healthy and everything is going smoothly so far," a source told E! News this spring.

Though they took pains to keep their news out of the public sphere, they were excitedly sending updates to family and close friends, the model making sure to document each tiny change in her midsection.

"Like, it's there," she cracked of her bump during a July Instagram Live with V Magazine, turning to the side so the fans could finally slake their curiosity. It just felt like amid 2020's seemingly endless torrent of headline news, she explained, her and Malik's decision to start a family was "not the most important thing going on in the world."