RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Aug 2020 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik did their last-minute baby prep

MUMBAI: From the looks of it, Gigi Hadid's summer has been fairly picture perfect.

Providing a peek at life on the 32-acre Pennsylvania spot she owns with little sister Bella Hadid Aug. 20, the supermodel shared a compilation of dreamy photos to Instagram: the lush grounds, vivid sunsets, hand-picked strawberries and homemade cinnamon rolls. The only thing missing from her fun on the farm-which includes a fire pit, an outdoor dining space and even a crystal garden perfect for mom Yolanda Hadid's meditation sessions-was a chance to indulge in her favorite pastime.

Asked by a Twitter follower if she was still horseback riding, the pregnant supermodel responded that she hadn't been atop a mare since a few gentle walks during the first half of the year. "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore," she said, noting that she still drops by the stable with handfuls of carrots for her beloved horses. "Missing it!!"
No matter-she has quite the ride ahead.

Expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, the 25-year-old runway vet has entered the any-day-now stage of her pregnancy. She and the One Direction alum, 27, have left the 'burbs behind for their recently renovated Manhattan penthouse, Hadid intending to give birth in New York City. They've selected the furnishings for the nursery, paged through their collection of parenting books and peppered Yolanda with any and every question that has come to mind.

At this point, all that's left is to wait-and let the emotion build. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited," an insider tells E! News, "and have been loving this experience together."

The on-off couple of four years, who reunited for good this past December, have been existing in this heightened elated state pretty much since learning they were set to become parents. "Gigi and Zayn are feeling blessed and are so happy that the baby is healthy and everything is going smoothly so far," a source told E! News this spring.

Though they took pains to keep their news out of the public sphere, they were excitedly sending updates to family and close friends, the model making sure to document each tiny change in her midsection.

"Like, it's there," she cracked of her bump during a July Instagram Live with V Magazine, turning to the side so the fans could finally slake their curiosity. It just felt like amid 2020's seemingly endless torrent of headline news, she explained, her and Malik's decision to start a family was "not the most important thing going on in the world."

Tags
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Singer Bella Hadid
Related news
News | 26 Aug 2020

Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single titled Hate The Way today. The music video that has a fresh and millennial vibe to it features Sobhita Dhulipala.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey Betty” an innocent childhood love.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

'Tareefan' creator QARAN in search of female voice for new single

MUMBAI: Singer-composer QARAN never looked back after his number, Tareefan, in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, became a rage. He is now looking for a female artiste to collaborate with for his next single, and for this he has announced a digital contest.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Sushant's PR person Radhika Nihalani is mystery girl spotted outside his home: Shibani Dandekar

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shibani claimed the girl in question is his PR person Radhika Nihalani.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2020

Katy Perry reacts to Firework breaking records: 'Why do I still feel like a plastic bag then?'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry’s song Firework has broken all records after 10 years of its release, the hit song became the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history recently. Scroll down for Katy’s reaction to the news.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely...read more

2
Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey...read more

3
Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single...read more

4
Mass Appeal India unites Hiphop in first year

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more

5
Pink Panda & Silverland release heartwarming video for 'People (Get Together)'

MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group