Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely melody Intehaan, the two homegrown platforms drop the latest track from the show – Galliyaan. Written, composed by Akhil Sachdeva, sung by the very talented Asees Kaur and the music arranged by Vaibhav Pani.
Picturized on the lead pair Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the song and its lyrics explain how each of them feels for each other. With there being a sense of longing, the couple looks for the roads and lanes that see them reunite. Always thinking about his lady love, the song sees Sufiyaan go back in time and reflect on how he broke her heart with his stubbornness and rebellious behavior. With things having gone sour between the two lovebirds, the song surely makes us want to see the Sufiyaan and Kainaat get their happy ending.
Akhil Sachdeva says, "This beautiful song will take you down the lane of love and relive the memories to make you fall in love all over again. It’s the vibe of the song that makes it different yet so relatable. It's a soul-stirring track and I am sure it will strike the right chord with the viewers who are listening to it."
Bebaakee is a story of love, passion, and madness between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. In the show, their bond that begins due to their mutual love for journalism is a roller coaster ride of emotions. Although destiny brings Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput) together in this Romantic web series, they are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. Rounding off the trio, Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) makes the entry in their lives that takes them by shock. While Imtiaz is what every woman wants, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Amidst the chaos followed by Imtiaz’s entry, what will happen to him? Will Kainaat and Sufiyaan end up together?
Listen to this heart-warming soundtrack now.
View this post on Instagram
jinmein chhupi thi Sufiyaan aur Kainaat ke pyaar ki nishaniyaan? Witness this Bebaak stormy love, with #Galliyaan sung by @aseeskaurmusic and @sachdevaakhilnasha. Song OUT NOW! #Bebaakee streaming 30th August, on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @therealkushaltandon @jyot10 @karanjotwani @muzzudesai @jaya_misra @ketansgupta @balajitelefilmslimited @chloejferns @bcaunty @piyush_sharma17 @tanusridgupta @indiaabhishek @vaibhavpani @shadabrayeen @zee5shows
Bebaakee streams this August 30 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club!
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey...read more
MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more
MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have...read more