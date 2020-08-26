RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Aug 2020 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely melody Intehaan, the two homegrown platforms drop the latest track from the show – Galliyaan. Written, composed by Akhil Sachdeva, sung by the very talented Asees Kaur and the music arranged by Vaibhav Pani.

Picturized on the lead pair Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the song and its lyrics explain how each of them feels for each other. With there being a sense of longing, the couple looks for the roads and lanes that see them reunite. Always thinking about his lady love, the song sees Sufiyaan go back in time and reflect on how he broke her heart with his stubbornness and rebellious behavior. With things having gone sour between the two lovebirds, the song surely makes us want to see the Sufiyaan and Kainaat get their happy ending.

Akhil Sachdeva says, "This beautiful song will take you down the lane of love and relive the memories to make you fall in love all over again. It’s the vibe of the song that makes it different yet so relatable. It's a soul-stirring track and I am sure it will strike the right chord with the viewers who are listening to it."

Bebaakee is a story of love, passion, and madness between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. In the show, their bond that begins due to their mutual love for journalism is a roller coaster ride of emotions. Although destiny brings Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput) together in this Romantic web series, they are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. Rounding off the trio, Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) makes the entry in their lives that takes them by shock. While Imtiaz is what every woman wants, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Amidst the chaos followed by Imtiaz’s entry, what will happen to him? Will Kainaat and Sufiyaan end up together?

Listen to this heart-warming soundtrack now.

Bebaakee streams this August 30 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club!

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva ALTBalaji ZEE5 Club Galliyaan Bebaakee
Related news
News | 24 Aug 2020

Get ready to fall in love with Sufiyaan, Kainaat and Imtiyaaz from Bebaakee as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launch the soothing melody 'Intehaan'

MUMBAI: Excitement seems to be growing with every passing day as one approaches the release date of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 romantic drama Bebaakee.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2020

Akhil Sachdeva shares an adorable childhood picture!

MUMBAI: Popular singer Akhil Sachdeva has mesmerized the audience with his tracks and his gigs that proves that he such an hard-working and a talented singer. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown Sachdeva has been quite active on social media sharing his exclusive information with the audience.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Zaman Khan's 'Hum Saath Hai' talks about being together and facing everything as ONE NATION

MUMBAI: Singer Zaman Khan has added another tea in his bag “Hum Saath Hai” along with famous Youtuber Bhuvan Bham who is known for BB ke vines.

read more
News | 09 May 2020

The soft and soothing 'Dil Ki Gullak' from ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Baarish 2 will make you fall in love with Anuj and Gauravi all over again

MUMBAI: With fans continuing to rave about the cute and mature love story between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Baarish Season 2, the show makes us fall in love with this adorable pair once again with the release of a soulful track ‘Dil Ki Gullak’.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana in Akhil Sachdeva's new song

MUMBAI: After delivering the hit song "Tera ban jaunga" in "Kabir Singh", singer Akhil Sachdeva has come up with a new Punjabi song "O jaanwaale", which features "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey...read more

2
Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single...read more

3
Mass Appeal India unites Hiphop in first year

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more

4
Pink Panda & Silverland release heartwarming video for 'People (Get Together)'

MUMBAI: UK artists Pink Panda and Silverland have released the official music video for their summer anthem ‘People (Get Together)’. A dancefloor...read more

5
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reveal teaser poster for 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group