Breeze through the lanes of love as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club drop the heart-warming song Galliyaan from Bebaakee

MUMBAI: It seems to be raining songs for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. Just a few days after launching the lovely melody Intehaan, the two homegrown platforms drop the latest track from the show – Galliyaan. Written, composed by Akhil Sachdeva, sung by the very talented Asees Kaur and the music arranged by Vaibhav Pani.

Picturized on the lead pair Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the song and its lyrics explain how each of them feels for each other. With there being a sense of longing, the couple looks for the roads and lanes that see them reunite. Always thinking about his lady love, the song sees Sufiyaan go back in time and reflect on how he broke her heart with his stubbornness and rebellious behavior. With things having gone sour between the two lovebirds, the song surely makes us want to see the Sufiyaan and Kainaat get their happy ending.

Akhil Sachdeva says, "This beautiful song will take you down the lane of love and relive the memories to make you fall in love all over again. It’s the vibe of the song that makes it different yet so relatable. It's a soul-stirring track and I am sure it will strike the right chord with the viewers who are listening to it."

Bebaakee is a story of love, passion, and madness between two people, Sufiyaan and Kainaat. In the show, their bond that begins due to their mutual love for journalism is a roller coaster ride of emotions. Although destiny brings Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput) together in this Romantic web series, they are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. Rounding off the trio, Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) makes the entry in their lives that takes them by shock. While Imtiaz is what every woman wants, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Amidst the chaos followed by Imtiaz’s entry, what will happen to him? Will Kainaat and Sufiyaan end up together?

Listen to this heart-warming soundtrack now.

Bebaakee streams this August 30 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club!