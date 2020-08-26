BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reveal teaser poster for 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have released ‘Ice Cream’ teaser Poster.
The YG Entertainment girl group and American singer are coming together for the track "Ice Cream", and in the latest teaser, Selena Gomez wears a red-and-white striped swimsuit and holds onto her hat. Dessert shop brand 'Serendipity' also announced a brand new ice cream flavor called 'Cookies & Cream Remix' commemorating the upcoming single.
Jennie channelling her inner barbie sporting candy floss hair colour.
Lisa, who looked red hot adorning colourful freckles and space buns.
Rosé, jinks every soul with her grey hair pulling off with a cute suite.
Jisoo, who looks natural but blooming out her inner cuteness.
"Ice Cream" drops on August 28 at 12AM EST. Are you excited for BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez' collaboration?
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
18-year old rapper from Dharavi MC Altaf Shaikh who has his song in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and had his first music video on YouTube this month “...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Nas’ Mass Appeal, in partnership with Universal Music India, launched Mass Appeal India. The biggest hip hop label in...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, Atkan Chatkan. Among the highlights is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have...read more