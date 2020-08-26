BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reveal teaser poster for 'Ice Cream'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in two days. They have released ‘Ice Cream’ teaser Poster.

The YG Entertainment girl group and American singer are coming together for the track "Ice Cream", and in the latest teaser, Selena Gomez wears a red-and-white striped swimsuit and holds onto her hat. Dessert shop brand 'Serendipity' also announced a brand new ice cream flavor called 'Cookies & Cream Remix' commemorating the upcoming single.

Jennie channelling her inner barbie sporting candy floss hair colour.

Lisa, who looked red hot adorning colourful freckles and space buns.

Rosé, jinks every soul with her grey hair pulling off with a cute suite.

Jisoo, who looks natural but blooming out her inner cuteness.

"Ice Cream" drops on August 28 at 12AM EST. Are you excited for BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez' collaboration?