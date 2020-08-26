Aaryan Banthia: 'Hey Betty' brings in positivity and smiles to those faces who listen to it!

MUMBAI: After sharing his romantic side on “Yaadein” on the soul-searching track, singer-producer Aaryan Banthia is back with the next single “Hey Betty” an innocent childhood love.

Commenting on the song, “I went back to my memories of when I was 10 years old and spoke about it through the song. I had already done a Rock Ballad and a Rock song previously so I wanted to try something different this time. I went for Country pop with this song and of course my bias for Guitars and Guitar solos are very audible in it”.

Aaryan loves every bit of the phase and experience as a singer-producer. “It's a great feeling when passion becomes work. Always wanted to work as a musician and when opportunities came, I took it and things have been great so far”, exclaimed the singer.

Watch here:

Producing one’s own song can get frustrating since one have to orchestrate everything, however it's best for creativity shared with Aaryan. “It's just you and your song and you're free to do anything with it, that freedom is great. Also, when you work right from the inception of the song to seeing the entire execution process, and finally seeing the song out and receiving so much love and blessings from across the World I think it is the most liberating feeling”.

Like they say music can heal the soul. We are living in difficult times and there is a lot of disturbing, depressing news around us. He hopes "Hey Betty" brings in a soothing change to the scenario. The track alsalso brings out positivity and smiles to people who listen to it. This is his way of giving back to society.

The music video was completely shot during the lockdown in Kolkata. It was tough since there were a lot of restrictions while they shot. And they did face a lot of hurdles with approval, execution etc. But the way the song turned out he is very happy and upbeat about it. He’s glad they pulled it off in the end.

Further, talking about his future endeavors, he has already begun working on his next song. He promised to do his best to bring in more positivity with all the upcoming songs.

Stay Tuned!