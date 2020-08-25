RadioandMusic
News |  25 Aug 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Tom Sanders announces debut album and single 'Little Human'

MUMBAI: London based songwriter and frontman of much-loved UK band Teleman, Tom Sanders has announced the release of his debut album ‘Only Magic’, along with single ‘Little Human’, out now via Moshi Moshi Records.

Releasing music for the first time under his own name, Sanders has worked to deliver an irresistibly charming collection of tracks for ‘Only Magic’ (releasing 4th December), with similarities around struggles and adventures in life and relationships in the modern world.

The single ‘Little Human’ is an infectiously wistful indie-folk track which finds Sanders reflecting on life lessons to his daughter, and detailing his own personal journey to growing up. His instantly recognisable vocal adds a genuine poignancy.

“This song started out as a song for my daughter, but became a song for anybody really. I’m also singing the words to myself as much as anyone else. The chorus is more for us- the grownups- who fail to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around them. I’ve definitely been that person at times and I know a few others!” Sanders explains. “It’s incredible but also really sad watching a child grow up and lose forever another layer of innocence and sweetness. And then comes the realisation that you can’t protect them from anything at all, and it hurts to think that other people in life will hurt them, and confuse them. But then you understand that is just life and maybe they too will hurt and confuse people, because that’s what people do.”

Well-known for fronting Teleman, Sanders performs as singer and guitarist for the group which has released three seminal albums to widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian and Drowned In Sound.

“Making this record really took something out of me; I feel like I might have put too much into it” Sanders reflects on writing towards his album. “But it’s not a sadness that I hear listening back, it's more a kind of deep blue happiness.”

An exciting single steeped in emotion, ‘Little Human’ is the first single to come out ahead of Tom Sanders’ enthralling debut album via Moshi Moshi Records.

Only Magic Tracklist

1. Most Of The Time
2. Fly For A While
3. Lonesome High
4. Baby All You've Got
5. Touch Down
6. Distant Light
7. Little Human
8. Tom Quixote
9. Spanish Flat
10. It's Only Magic

