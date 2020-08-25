Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure to put you in a happy and mood.
Featuring Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, the song is sung and composed by Payal Dev.
“This was my first experience with VYRL Originals. It’s a romantic and melodious track. As a composer, I always look for melody. Melody should be strong for any song as it’s something that connects with people, “ adds Payal Dev who also mentioned that her experience was great working on the song.
She further added, “We had a couple of sittings after which we sent it to VYRL Originals, everybody really liked and appreciated the song. This is my first monsoon song ever and it’s very special for me.”
Click here to view the video:
Meanwhile, Dev is spending COVID-19 quarantine time with family and is acing her cooking skills.
Further, the musician also revealed she is currently focusing on Independent music.
Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com.
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: Earlier in the month, Lady Gaga revealed a new aquatic-esque hair color, which she had done in honor of her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras's...read more
MUMBAI: Millind Gaba revealed his experience working with Tulsi Kumar for Naam in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic. “Tulsi Kumar is super...read more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only...read more
MUMBAI: After sharing her vulnerable side this April on the soul-searching track "Stained Glass," Madison Beer is back with the next single off her...read more
MUMBAI: London based songwriter and frontman of much-loved UK band Teleman, Tom Sanders has announced the release of his debut album ‘Only Magic’,...read more