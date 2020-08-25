Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure to put you in a happy and mood.

Featuring Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, the song is sung and composed by Payal Dev.

“This was my first experience with VYRL Originals. It’s a romantic and melodious track. As a composer, I always look for melody. Melody should be strong for any song as it’s something that connects with people, “ adds Payal Dev who also mentioned that her experience was great working on the song.

She further added, “We had a couple of sittings after which we sent it to VYRL Originals, everybody really liked and appreciated the song. This is my first monsoon song ever and it’s very special for me.”

Meanwhile, Dev is spending COVID-19 quarantine time with family and is acing her cooking skills.

Further, the musician also revealed she is currently focusing on Independent music.

