RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Aug 2020 15:26 |  By Namrata Kale

Milind Gaba: Tulsi Kumar is super grounded and humble

MUMBAI: Millind Gaba revealed his experience working with Tulsi Kumar for Naam in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.

“Tulsi Kumar is super grounded and humble. Being at such a powerful she very innocent, sorted, calm, and loves to crack jokes which I like the best. Moreover, she takes good care of everyone. It was my first time working with Jaani and Arvindar Singh who have also contributed for the song. It was nice working with them for Naam, looking out for more projects like these,” adds Gaba.

Click here to view the song:

Naam is getting a great response as the video has crossed 50 mn views and still counting.

“The video and the audio got shot really beautiful and I am happy that people are loving it,” adds Gaba.

Meanwhile, Gaba is making the best use of his quarantine time. “I am enhancing my cooking skills along with reading some books and apart from this I am also working out at home,” revealed the Sohnea song singer.

He has his future projects lined up.

“My next single is going to be shot in September. There are also Bollywood projects and big collaborations in the pipeline with my favorite artists.

Tags
Milind Gaba Tulsi Kumar Jaani Naam
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2020

'Bekhayali' singer Sachet Tandon celebrates b'day with warriors who 'kept us safe'

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon celebrated his birthday on Monday with people who keep us safe. Taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a picture where he is seen cutting cake with security guards and other staff members.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2020

Superintendent of Punjab Police, Gurjot S Kaler’s latest track 'Bandeya' by BPraak and Jaani highlights an important issue

MUMBAI: After belting out songs like 'My Hero Farmer' and 'Dil Se Salaam', Gurjot S Kaler is back with his third single.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2020

MTV Beats Sessions from Home brings back Tulsi Kumar on special public demand

MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions from Home, Tulsi Kumar is back on public demand with a brand-new set of songs and new things to talk about.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

"Naam was my first attempt at doing a full-fledged music video" says Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar's recent single 'Naam' penned by Jaani, featuring Millind Gaba is already celebrating overwhelming viewership on YouTube in less than 3 days since its release.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2020

Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Millind Gaba and Jaani for her single 'Naam'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with several chartbusters over the years, the versatile Tulsi Kumar is all set to bring audiences another soulful song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari on taking care of mental health amid COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI:  COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only...read more

2
Madison Beer releases 'Baby', an offering with a good message to the audience

MUMBAI: After sharing her vulnerable side this April on the soul-searching track "Stained Glass," Madison Beer is back with the next single off her...read more

3
Tom Sanders announces debut album and single 'Little Human'

MUMBAI: London based songwriter and frontman of much-loved UK band Teleman, Tom Sanders has announced the release of his debut album ‘Only Magic’,...read more

4
Amaal Mallik engages in Twitter battle with Salman Khan fans

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being...read more

5
Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group