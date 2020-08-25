Milind Gaba: Tulsi Kumar is super grounded and humble

MUMBAI: Millind Gaba revealed his experience working with Tulsi Kumar for Naam in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.

“Tulsi Kumar is super grounded and humble. Being at such a powerful she very innocent, sorted, calm, and loves to crack jokes which I like the best. Moreover, she takes good care of everyone. It was my first time working with Jaani and Arvindar Singh who have also contributed for the song. It was nice working with them for Naam, looking out for more projects like these,” adds Gaba.

Click here to view the song:

Naam is getting a great response as the video has crossed 50 mn views and still counting.

“The video and the audio got shot really beautiful and I am happy that people are loving it,” adds Gaba.

Meanwhile, Gaba is making the best use of his quarantine time. “I am enhancing my cooking skills along with reading some books and apart from this I am also working out at home,” revealed the Sohnea song singer.

He has his future projects lined up.

“My next single is going to be shot in September. There are also Bollywood projects and big collaborations in the pipeline with my favorite artists.