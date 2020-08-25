Katy Perry reacts to Firework breaking records: 'Why do I still feel like a plastic bag then?'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry’s song Firework has broken all records after 10 years of its release, the hit song became the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history recently. Scroll down for Katy’s reaction to the news.
Katy Perry just made music history with her iconic old song--Firework, almost exactly 10 years after the song was released! The currently-pregnant star’s Firework is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter. The song was released on August 24, 2010, as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. This win for Katy marks her as the only lead female artist to achieve this!
Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum in the past–-Katy‘s Dark Horse and Lady Gaga‘s Bad Romance. While receiving the good news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.
why do I still feel like a plastic bag then https://t.co/HDyzNZgKPL
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 22, 2020
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: This time last year, this song became an instant hit becoming the most romantic song of the year. Garnering more than 650 million views, the...read more
MUMBAI India’s favourite Digital Star, Bhuvan Bam has yet again broken records with the release of his new video ‘Latika’ on BB Ki Vines' YouTube...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being...read more
MUMBAI: Officials at the Provo Canyon School told it was sold by previous ownership in August 2000, so ... "We therefore cannot comment on the...read more
MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure...read more