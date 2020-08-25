Katy Perry reacts to Firework breaking records: 'Why do I still feel like a plastic bag then?'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry’s song Firework has broken all records after 10 years of its release, the hit song became the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history recently. Scroll down for Katy’s reaction to the news.

Katy Perry just made music history with her iconic old song--Firework, almost exactly 10 years after the song was released! The currently-pregnant star’s Firework is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter. The song was released on August 24, 2010, as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. This win for Katy marks her as the only lead female artist to achieve this!

Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum in the past–-Katy‘s Dark Horse and Lady Gaga‘s Bad Romance. While receiving the good news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.