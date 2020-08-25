RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Aug 2020 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry reacts to Firework breaking records: 'Why do I still feel like a plastic bag then?'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry’s song Firework has broken all records after 10 years of its release, the hit song became the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history recently. Scroll down for Katy’s reaction to the news.

Katy Perry just made music history with her iconic old song--Firework, almost exactly 10 years after the song was released! The currently-pregnant star’s Firework is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter. The song was released on August 24, 2010, as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. This win for Katy marks her as the only lead female artist to achieve this!

Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum in the past–-Katy‘s Dark Horse and Lady Gaga‘s Bad Romance. While receiving the good news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.

Tags
Katy Perry Firework Smile Singer music
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2020

Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure to put you in a happy and mood. Featuring Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, the song is sung and composed by Payal Dev.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2020

Kim Kardashian helped Paris Hilton to freeze her egg

MUMBAI: Paris can't wait to have her own "mini-me." Paris Hilton has babies on the brain -- and, thanks to some help from Kim Kardashian, the 39-year-old has already taken steps toward having kids when she's ready.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2020

Dwayne Johnson thinks Hailey and Justin Bieber will be parents in 2021

MUMBAI: What do you mean, Dwayne Johnson? The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram Sunday, Aug. 24 to share his predictions for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's future.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2020

Katy Perry never wanted to choose between being a mom and doing what she loves

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2020

Navraj Hans returns with special Punjabi song 'Khaas'

MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has unveiled new single “Khaas” which shows a bittersweet nature of love featuring the beautiful actress Ihana Dhillon under label Speed Records. Produced by Shahroz Ali Khan, written by Azad.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Tum Hi Aana' is back with soulful 'Dil Chahte Ho' presented by Bhushan Kumar"

MUMBAI: This time last year, this song became an instant hit becoming the most romantic song of the year. Garnering more than 650 million views, the...read more

2
Bhuvan Bam's latest video 'Latika' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI India’s favourite Digital Star, Bhuvan Bam has yet again broken records with the release of his new video ‘Latika’ on BB Ki Vines' YouTube...read more

3
Amaal Mallik engages in Twitter battle with Salman Khan fans

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being...read more

4
Paris Hilton was abused as a teen; upcoming documentary

MUMBAI: Officials at the Provo Canyon School told it was sold by previous ownership in August 2000, so ... "We therefore cannot comment on the...read more

5
Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group