Bhuvan Bam's latest video 'Latika' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI India’s favourite Digital Star, Bhuvan Bam has yet again broken records with the release of his new video ‘Latika’ on BB Ki Vines' YouTube channel.

Bhuvan’s latest video featuring 6 characters, the highest ever till date, including his most loved metaphorical character, Titu Mama has already garnered over 10 Million views and has been receiving massive response from Bhuvan’s followers.

With interesting turn of events following Titu mama’s unanticipated arrival at BB’s place topped with Bhuvan’s wicked sense of humour, the video had crossed 1 Million likes within a day of its release and and was #1 on trending. The fans have created several memes around the same which is creating a storm all across social media.

Speaking about his new video, Bhuvan said, “While everyone is now adapting to the new normal, I wanted to create something light-hearted and funny at the same time. And seeing all the love that Titu Mama has been receiving it was only fair to have him in the next video. It's been a while since I have shared some new content and I hope people like and enjoy this video as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.”

On the road to reaching 20 million subscribers, Bhuvan’s recent independent track ‘Heer Ranjha’ made it to #1 on iTunes across charts in just 60 minutes. He is working on more such unique and exciting new content and videos, stay tuned to his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’.

Watch Bhuvan’s latest video ‘Latika’ here: