RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Aug 2020 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

Bhuvan Bam's latest video 'Latika' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI India’s favourite Digital Star, Bhuvan Bam has yet again broken records with the release of his new video ‘Latika’ on BB Ki Vines' YouTube channel.

Bhuvan’s latest video featuring 6 characters, the highest ever till date, including his most loved metaphorical character, Titu Mama has already garnered over 10 Million views and has been receiving massive response from Bhuvan’s followers.

With interesting turn of events following Titu mama’s unanticipated arrival at BB’s place topped with Bhuvan’s wicked sense of humour, the video had crossed 1 Million likes within a day of its release and and was #1 on trending. The fans have created several memes around the same which is creating a storm all across social media.

Speaking about his new video, Bhuvan said, “While everyone is now adapting to the new normal, I wanted to create something light-hearted and funny at the same time. And seeing all the love that Titu Mama has been receiving it was only fair to have him in the next video. It's been a while since I have shared some new content and I hope people like and enjoy this video as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.”

On the road to reaching 20 million subscribers, Bhuvan’s recent independent track ‘Heer Ranjha’ made it to #1 on iTunes across charts in just 60 minutes. He is working on more such unique and exciting new content and videos, stay tuned to his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’.

Watch Bhuvan’s latest video ‘Latika’ here:

Tags
Bhuvan Bam Latika song social media
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2020

Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him. "Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.

read more
News | 03 Aug 2020

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain releases his latest track ‘Alag Aasmaan’

MUMBAI: Today, singer songwriter Anuv Jain released his new track ‘Alag Aasmaan’. After the massive success of ‘Maula’, ‘Alag Aasmaan’ is Anuv’s second release since the country went into lockdown. Watch and listen here:

read more
News | 31 Jul 2020

Rahul Jain's new song releasing this friendship day "2 Rs Ki Pepsee Tera Bhai Sexy" has all the ingredients to get us all hooked

MUMBAI: We still couldn't get over Rahul Jain's recent song, Meri Maa, and he is back with another song, to charm us with his quintessential voice. Rahul's upcoming song " 2 Rs ki Pepsee Tera Bhai Sexy" releasing on 2nd August has all the ingredients to get us all hooked to the song.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Armaan Malik, Bhuvan Bam, Awez Darbar join Triller family

MUMBAI: US-based photo and video sharing platform Triller has witnessed a monumental surge in downloads and gained millions of users organically in the first few weeks of entering India.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2020

Re-Creation king Siddharth Slathia is back with his originally composed song 'Bemaayne'!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Slathia is known as the recreation king of the trend of remixes in Bollywood, and now he is back with a new track. The ear-worthy song 'Bemaayne' is finally out! The song is composed by Siddharth Slathia and presented by Synk Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

Interviews
Our vision is to be the leading storytelling platform in India: Devashish Sharma, India Country Manager at Wattpad

In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more

News
TRILLER and JioSaavn enter global partnership

MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Amaal Mallik engages in Twitter battle with Salman Khan fans

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being...read more

2
Paris Hilton was abused as a teen; upcoming documentary

MUMBAI: Officials at the Provo Canyon School told it was sold by previous ownership in August 2000, so ... "We therefore cannot comment on the...read more

3
Payal Dev: Melody should be strong for any song as it connects with people

MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure...read more

4
Lady Gaga shows off her new hair color

MUMBAI: Earlier in the month, Lady Gaga revealed a new aquatic-esque hair color, which she had done in honor of her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras's...read more

5
Milind Gaba: Tulsi Kumar is super grounded and humble

MUMBAI: Millind Gaba revealed his experience working with Tulsi Kumar for Naam in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic. “Tulsi Kumar is super...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group