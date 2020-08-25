Bhuvan Bam's latest video 'Latika' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI India’s favourite Digital Star, Bhuvan Bam has yet again broken records with the release of his new video ‘Latika’ on BB Ki Vines' YouTube channel.
Bhuvan’s latest video featuring 6 characters, the highest ever till date, including his most loved metaphorical character, Titu Mama has already garnered over 10 Million views and has been receiving massive response from Bhuvan’s followers.
With interesting turn of events following Titu mama’s unanticipated arrival at BB’s place topped with Bhuvan’s wicked sense of humour, the video had crossed 1 Million likes within a day of its release and and was #1 on trending. The fans have created several memes around the same which is creating a storm all across social media.
Speaking about his new video, Bhuvan said, “While everyone is now adapting to the new normal, I wanted to create something light-hearted and funny at the same time. And seeing all the love that Titu Mama has been receiving it was only fair to have him in the next video. It's been a while since I have shared some new content and I hope people like and enjoy this video as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.”
On the road to reaching 20 million subscribers, Bhuvan’s recent independent track ‘Heer Ranjha’ made it to #1 on iTunes across charts in just 60 minutes. He is working on more such unique and exciting new content and videos, stay tuned to his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’.
Watch Bhuvan’s latest video ‘Latika’ here:
MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more
In a way to connect with the millennials, Sony Music India partnered with Wattpad, the globaread more
MUMBAI: TRILLER, the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, and JioSaavn, read more
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being...read more
MUMBAI: Officials at the Provo Canyon School told it was sold by previous ownership in August 2000, so ... "We therefore cannot comment on the...read more
MUMBAI: Song Baarish has surely put itself in being one of the most melodious tracks released recently. Released on VYRL Originals, the track is sure...read more
MUMBAI: Earlier in the month, Lady Gaga revealed a new aquatic-esque hair color, which she had done in honor of her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras's...read more
MUMBAI: Millind Gaba revealed his experience working with Tulsi Kumar for Naam in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic. “Tulsi Kumar is super...read more