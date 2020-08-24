Watch BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez chat via video call about their upcoming single

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of their new collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK has shared an adorable clip of a video call with the American singer!
On August 24, BLACKPINK released a brief clip of themselves chatting with Selena Gomez via video call. Referring to the difference in their time zones, Selena Gomez begins the call by telling the idols, “Thank you for staying up so early.”
Both BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez then express their excitement about working together on the upcoming single “Ice Cream,” with Rose saying, “We’re really glad that you’re on [the single], because, you know, we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time.” Returning the love, Selena replies, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait.”
BLACKPINK’s new single “Ice Cream” will drop on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the clip of their video call with Selena Gomez below!
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and Singer Zaman Khan, who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully have given us the best gift to fight the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has unveiled new single “Khaas” which shows a bittersweet nature of love featuring the beautiful actress Ihana Dhillon...read more
MUMBAI: After sharing her vulnerable side this April on the soul-searching track "Stained Glass," Madison Beer is back with the next single off her...read more
MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now. Poking fun at how long the final...read more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only...read more