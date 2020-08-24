RadioandMusic
News |  24 Aug 2020

Watch BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez chat via video call about their upcoming single

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of their new collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK has shared an adorable clip of a video call with the American singer!

On August 24, BLACKPINK released a brief clip of themselves chatting with Selena Gomez via video call. Referring to the difference in their time zones, Selena Gomez begins the call by telling the idols, “Thank you for staying up so early.”



Let's go#icecream @blackpinkofficial @selenagomez

Both BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez then express their excitement about working together on the upcoming single “Ice Cream,” with Rose saying, “We’re really glad that you’re on [the single], because, you know, we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time.” Returning the love, Selena replies, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait.”

BLACKPINK’s new single “Ice Cream” will drop on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the clip of their video call with Selena Gomez below!

