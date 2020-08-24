RadioandMusic
#PriZan trends, as fans love the soulful jodi, and bollywood cover song, Dua by Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and Singer Zaman Khan, who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully have given us the best gift to fight the quarantine blues. With #SingAlongSundays, the weekend not only ends on the musical note but magical one too with their enchanting voices to cherish the whole week.

After enthralling us with some peppy beats, the musical pair is back to hold us with soulful notes this time with one of the most loved Bollywood song, "Dua". The song choice this time was completely different and a difficult one also and spoke to Zaman about, " I totally agree this is actually a tough song, but the whole idea was to just come out of our comfort zone, imagine we don’t even record on proper studio equipment but still all we care about is to make sure every Sunday people have a dose of music from our end. And I would say that Priya did a fantastic job on her vocals she shot continuously for 6 days and then very next hour she was on a call with me and we recorded the song. So I’ll say it’s purely the love for music and dedication towards our audience".

The dedication of Zaman and Priya towards their fans and music is completely visible but fans also never fail to show their love and this time they have created an adorable hashtag for our duo, #PriZan Priya Banerjee is all heart for it, " Oh really!! You guys are so sweet to do that. Thank you for the lovely hashtag. I am glad people are liking it. I just did it out of passion as my dad always wanted me to sing and he is a very good singer himself. I took that risk for me. I am happy that people are loving our collaboration. Zaman is an amazing singer and it's great that I got an opportunity to sing with him".

