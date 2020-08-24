RadioandMusic
News |  24 Aug 2020 15:58 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Navraj Hans returns with special Punjabi song 'Khaas'

MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has unveiled new single “Khaas” which shows a bittersweet nature of love featuring the beautiful actress Ihana Dhillon under label Speed Records.

Produced by Shahroz Ali Khan, written by Azad.

Commenting on the song, “’Khaas’ is a special song. It is a tune that has an element of sadness to it. I have always been fond of crooning romantic songs because I believe that they have the power to touch your heart. ‘Khaas’ will surely transcend you to a different world and will make you think of your special one”.

In the music video of the song, which was directed by Aman Prajapat there’s a sneak peak of some pristine European locales. They tried to shoot the video in the picturesque locations of Italy and Austria prior to the lockdown. They shot the video in January, when it was snowing in Europe so that they could convey the feel of the track. It showcases a powerful message of sad romantic love ballad, which has all its shares of blues that all lovers experience.

The singer adores the audience as they have always given extreme warmth and love to his work. And, he hopes that they will give the same appreciation and warmth to “Khaas”. “I will always strive to stand by to the expectations of my audience”.

Sharing the screen with Ihana Dhillon, Navraj exclaimed that she was an amazing co-star and that It was lovely to work with her and with the entire team, without them this piece of art would not have been possible. “I want to extend my gratitude to all the team and my father Hansraj Hans”.

While he is super excited for the response for “Khaas”, the singer has his kitty full. In the next few months, he has a total of five singles released across multiple genres such as romance, romance blues, desi Punjabi and upbeat urban.

