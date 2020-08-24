Madison Beer releases 'Baby', an offering with a good message to the audience

MUMBAI: After sharing her vulnerable side this April on the soul-searching track "Stained Glass," Madison Beer is back with the next single off her forthcoming, debut studio album, Life Support. Titled "Baby," it's a perfectly provocative, confident bop with sensual references and empowering lyrics that offer a feel-good message.

Out now, the track is an explicit return, a saucy piece of summer-fresh pop that finds Madison leaving little to the imagination.

She brags: "I can turn you on / Why are you clothes still on?"

The heavy duty production surrounds her voice, as Madison taunts: "I'm gonna drive you crazy / I'm the best you ever had..."

The American star takes the lead in the new video, in which she plunges down into a sensual underworld.

Revealing a different facet to her persona, it's immediately caused a sensation - tune in now.