Madison Beer releases 'Baby', an offering with a good message to the audience

MUMBAI: After sharing her vulnerable side this April on the soul-searching track "Stained Glass," Madison Beer is back with the next single off her forthcoming, debut studio album, Life Support. Titled "Baby," it's a perfectly provocative, confident bop with sensual references and empowering lyrics that offer a feel-good message.
Out now, the track is an explicit return, a saucy piece of summer-fresh pop that finds Madison leaving little to the imagination.
She brags: "I can turn you on / Why are you clothes still on?"
The heavy duty production surrounds her voice, as Madison taunts: "I'm gonna drive you crazy / I'm the best you ever had..."
The American star takes the lead in the new video, in which she plunges down into a sensual underworld.
Revealing a different facet to her persona, it's immediately caused a sensation - tune in now.
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now. Poking fun at how long the final...read more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business...read more
MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home, we feature Amaal Mallik. Amaal is amongst the most successful music composers in the recent times.read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new song, titled "Regret". Composed by Goldboy and lyrics penned by Simar Doraha, the romantic...read more