Katy Perry never wanted to choose between being a mom and doing what she loves

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now.
Poking fun at how long the final stretch of pregnancy can last, Perry joked on Friday that she wanted to start a petition “to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant.”
While giving fans a glimpse at her daughter’s nursery last weekend, Perry also made light of her impending delivery, joking that she wanted to “evict” her baby soon.
petition: to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 21, 2020
During an interview with Zane Lowe the pop star also mentioned about women and their responsibility carrying another life.
“And I quote: I think the f*cking reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is cause they can f*cking do it all... in a pair of heels, bisch!” Thanks again for the chat @zanelowe ”
She pointed out that it’s not about choosing it’s about balance
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business...read more
MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home, we feature Amaal Mallik. Amaal is amongst the most successful music composers in the recent times.read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new song, titled "Regret". Composed by Goldboy and lyrics penned by Simar Doraha, the romantic...read more
MUMBAI: TAA Music Label released its 2nd EP with all originals by artists who have for long been deprived of recognition and opportunity despite...read more