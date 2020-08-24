Katy Perry never wanted to choose between being a mom and doing what she loves

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now.

Poking fun at how long the final stretch of pregnancy can last, Perry joked on Friday that she wanted to start a petition “to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant.”

While giving fans a glimpse at her daughter’s nursery last weekend, Perry also made light of her impending delivery, joking that she wanted to “evict” her baby soon.

petition: to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 21, 2020

During an interview with Zane Lowe the pop star also mentioned about women and their responsibility carrying another life.

“And I quote: I think the f*cking reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is cause they can f*cking do it all... in a pair of heels, bisch!” Thanks again for the chat @zanelowe ”

She pointed out that it’s not about choosing it’s about balance