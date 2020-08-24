RadioandMusic
News |  24 Aug 2020

Katy Perry never wanted to choose between being a mom and doing what she loves

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, a daughter who is due any minute now.

Poking fun at how long the final stretch of pregnancy can last, Perry joked on Friday that she wanted to start a petition “to have all movies/tv shows etc update the fact that it’s 10+ months instead of 9 months pregnant.”

While giving fans a glimpse at her daughter’s nursery last weekend, Perry also made light of her impending delivery, joking that she wanted to “evict” her baby soon.

During an interview with Zane Lowe the pop star also mentioned about women and their responsibility carrying another life.

“And I quote: I think the f*cking reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is cause they can f*cking do it all... in a pair of heels, bisch!” Thanks again for the chat @zanelowe ”

She pointed out that it’s not about choosing it’s about balance

