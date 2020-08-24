Get ready to fall in love with Sufiyaan, Kainaat and Imtiyaaz from Bebaakee as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launch the soothing melody 'Intehaan'

MUMBAI: Excitement seems to be growing with every passing day as one approaches the release date of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 romantic drama Bebaakee. With less than a week to go as the show releases this August 30, viewers are looking forward to Sufiyaan's obsessive love for Kainaat, with a lot of enthusiasm. Adding to the hype and frenzy, the two leading homegrown OTT platforms released a soulful track titled ‘Intehaan’. It’s a song so melodious that it’s going to take absolutely no time to be the latest addition to your playlist.

The soft and melodious number, shot in the picturesque locales of Shimla, shows the two men falling head over heels for the same girl. Sung by the young and upcoming singer, Gaurav Guleria, who enchants you with his velvet-like voice, the hard-hitting lyrics add to the passion and romance that makes Bebaakee what it is. What the viewer gets to see in the song is the very first meeting between Imtiyaaz (Karan Jotwani) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput). Add to that there are cute and adorable moments between Kainaat and Sufiyaan (Kushan Tandon) aplenty. One of them is the time where she hands over her pet dog to him. The way Sufiyaan takes care of his new furry friend will make anyone go aww. With a lot of passion seen in the show’s trailer, the song too explores the same, making one want to watch the show as soon as possible.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business to the very core!