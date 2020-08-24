RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Aug 2020 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to fall in love with Sufiyaan, Kainaat and Imtiyaaz from Bebaakee as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 launch the soothing melody 'Intehaan'

MUMBAI: Excitement seems to be growing with every passing day as one approaches the release date of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 romantic drama Bebaakee. With less than a week to go as the show releases this August 30, viewers are looking forward to Sufiyaan's obsessive love for Kainaat, with a lot of enthusiasm. Adding to the hype and frenzy, the two leading homegrown OTT platforms released a soulful track titled ‘Intehaan’. It’s a song so melodious that it’s going to take absolutely no time to be the latest addition to your playlist.

The soft and melodious number, shot in the picturesque locales of Shimla, shows the two men falling head over heels for the same girl. Sung by the young and upcoming singer, Gaurav Guleria, who enchants you with his velvet-like voice, the hard-hitting lyrics add to the passion and romance that makes Bebaakee what it is. What the viewer gets to see in the song is the very first meeting between Imtiyaaz (Karan Jotwani) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput). Add to that there are cute and adorable moments between Kainaat and Sufiyaan (Kushan Tandon) aplenty. One of them is the time where she hands over her pet dog to him. The way Sufiyaan takes care of his new furry friend will make anyone go aww. With a lot of passion seen in the show’s trailer, the song too explores the same, making one want to watch the show as soon as possible.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business to the very core!

Tags
ZEE5 ALTBalaji music Sufiyaan
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2020

Percept announces 'Sunburn for Goa' - a Fundraiser for Goa

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to promote Goa and raise funds for the COVID relief activity for Goa.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2020

Percept unveils 'Sunburn Home Festival' - India's first Virtual Music Festival

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, unveiled ‘Sunburn Home Festival’, a Virtual 2 Day Mega Music Festival presenting the biggest Global Music Artists, After Hours and a whole host of exciting Virtual Entertainment Experiences.

read more
News | 09 May 2020

The soft and soothing 'Dil Ki Gullak' from ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Baarish 2 will make you fall in love with Anuj and Gauravi all over again

MUMBAI: With fans continuing to rave about the cute and mature love story between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Baarish Season 2, the show makes us fall in love with this adorable pair once again with the release of a soulful track ‘Dil Ki Gullak’.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

Song 'I Do' is about wanting the best for an ex: Shannon K

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K, recently released  ‘I Do’, a soulful melody that carries a beautiful message within itself.

read more
News | 02 Apr 2020

ZEE LIVE's Supermoon launches "Live to Home" on ZEE5

MUMBAI: Entertainment is a very important element of people’s lives. Be it commuting, office breaks or staycations at home, we all need some entertainment to keep us engaged and stimulated. It boosts our energy and desire to do everything that we need to do.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPRS announces a major upgrade of its operating system and services

MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more

News
'9XM Credit Deta Hai' brings to you unique campaign to thank and celebrate lyric writers and their invaluable contribution towards the Hindi music industry

MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more

News
BIG FM'S 'ONWARD & UPWARD - The big morning show hits a century, continues to inspire workforce every day

MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

top# 5 articles

1
#PriZan trends, as fans love the soulful jodi, and bollywood cover song, Dua by Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and Singer Zaman Khan, who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully have given us the best gift to fight the...read more

2
Amaal Mallik to feature in MTV Beats Sessions From Home

MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home, we feature Amaal Mallik. Amaal is amongst the most successful music composers in the recent times.read more

3
Lady Gaga shows off her new hair color

MUMBAI: Earlier in the month, Lady Gaga revealed a new aquatic-esque hair color, which she had done in honor of her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras's...read more

4
TAA Music Label opens a gateway of success for talented nobodies

MUMBAI: TAA Music Label released its 2nd EP with all originals by artists who have for long been deprived of recognition and opportunity despite...read more

5
Ammy Virk's new song 'Regret' is all about modern love

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new song, titled "Regret". Composed by Goldboy and lyrics penned by Simar Doraha, the romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group